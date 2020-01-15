Winter workouts: Pump up your adrenaline with these indoor cardio exercises

Include these in your daily fitness routine to make for a good workout at home. (Source: File Photo) Include these in your daily fitness routine to make for a good workout at home. (Source: File Photo)

We are only in the third week of New Year, but have your fitness resolutions already hit rock bottom? Boredness, laziness or the winter chill, the reasons (read: excuses) can be many. But if you are one of those who are unable to make it to the gym for your daily dose of physical activity? Do not worry, we are here to help you stick to your resolutions with some help from nutritionist Lovneet Batra, who recently shared a post on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “So what if you can’t go outside for a walk or the gym to workout during winters? Don’t let the cold freeze your workout regime. A good home workout is always possible!”

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks or side-straddle hop work on the entire body, making it a great exercise routine. Not just fun to do, the aerobic cardio exercise — like most cardio exercises — offers cardiovascular benefits. It balances out your heart rate, increases blood circulation, controls and maintains blood pressure, helps in doing away with bad cholesterol levels in the body, and prevents the onset of stroke or heart attacks. To make it intense, one should increase the speed, reps, and sets. Batra recommends four sets of 25 each. The enhanced aerobic activity is also known to aid weight loss.

High knees

Another cardio-intensive exercise performed best at a fast pace is high knees which helps engage the core while strengthening the leg muscles, increases the heart rate, improves momentum, coordination and flexibility. Because of the many physical benefits, high-knees are incorporated into a wide variety of workouts. Batra recommends four sets of 25 each.

Burpees

Four sets of 20 each can help one burn body fat, as burpees are a full-body intense exercise. It works on the arms, back, chest, core, legs and glutes. They spike one’s heart rate and are considered a favourite among High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) enthusiasts.

Skipping rope

Another HIIT workout that has been found to be effective in weight loss is skipping rope that has also been linked to increased fat loss around the abs and trunk muscles. Batra mentioned two sets of 50 reps each as an effective way to burn the calories.

