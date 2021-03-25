Indians have increased their time spent working out post COVID-19: Survey

The pandemic can be credited with shaping several long-term goals for many including a renewed, elevated focus on boosting fitness and building immunity. A new survey shows that almost 1 in 2 Indians have increased time spent working out, post the outbreak of Covid-19.

The survey, conducted by loyalty and rewards programme, InterMiles, shows that heightened focus, coupled with work-from-home and work-from-anywhere policies have led to “Indians innovating when it comes to fitness”.

Going beyond usual gym activities, there has been a phenomenal rise in consumption of digitally-guided fitness routines, along with celebrity masterclasses.

It is important to be physically active apart from 150 minutes of exercise per week. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is important to be physically active apart from 150 minutes of exercise per week. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

As per the survey, 58 per cent of respondents also said that they were now comfortable working out in open spaces. The survey stated that the enhanced push towards fitness has allowed Indians to take up cross-country running, virtual yoga, aerobics, dance fitness routines, strength training, sports, and meditation.

Notably, the WHO (World Health Organization) also says that it is important to get 150 minutes of exercise per week.

The survey was conducted on more than 11,500 participants across India. Responses were benchmarked against behaviour displayed pre-pandemic, so as to showcase a pandemic-induced pivot.

