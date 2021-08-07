India’s Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Olympics 2020: A look at his fitness outings

It is a momentous day for India as Neeraj Chopra has won India’s first Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in javelin. The 23-year-old is only the second Indian in Olympics to win in athletics. Much like they say, it doesn’t come easy. Chopra is very particular about his fitness routine. And here we have some proof.

Chopra is active on social media. He often posts pictures of his workouts that include strength training.

Chopra has been using medicine balls to work on his core.

He captioned the post, “Core and stability session going one step ahead”.

Since medicinal balls can be challenging to work with, owing to their unstable nature, more effort is required while exercising which helps the stabiliser muscles in the body (that play second fiddle to the pectorals, biceps and triceps) to increase the body’s balance. Using them regularly for bodyweight moves is known to help build functional strength that reduces the risk of sporting injury, improves posture and helps support the heavier compound lifts like squats and overhead presses.

