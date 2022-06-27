Improve posture, reduce shoulder immobility with these wall stretches

Sitting for long hours continuously can cause pain in the shoulders, neck, and back. The condition has only increased during the pandemic owing to work-from-home and lack of exercise.

​​🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

As such, below are some simple stretches that can help, as per yoga practitioner Juhi Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Kapoor (@theyoginiworld)

“Frozen shoulder and poor posture are definitely the perils of our current lifestyle. With these simple stretches you can reduce your shoulder pain and also improve posture,” Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

She also demonstrated some simple stretches that can be practiced against a wall.

*Go close to the wall. Lift elbow as high as possible. Feel a stretch in the arm.

*Walk two steps away from the wall. Fix your arms and chest against the wall. Arch the back.

*Place your arm and shoulder in line with the wall. Face the other side with the arm touching the wall.

Also Read | Six easy yoga poses to boost fertility, relieve constipation and stress

Note:

– Do the first and third stretch on both sides.

– Hold each stretch for at least 30-45 seconds.

– These stretches should not cause any kind of pain. You should only feel the stretch or activation.

– If you feel pain, either readjust or reduce intensity.

Here are some habits that can help

*Sit straight

*Avoid slouching

*Use digital screens at eye level

*Move around and stretch more

Contraindications

*Avoid in case of cervical or lumbar spondylitis

*Avoid in case of immense shoulder or neck pain

*In case of joint pain or arthritis, avoid it, or do with caution.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!