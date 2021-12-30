Ileana D’Cruz’s workout motivation: ‘[It] doesn’t get easier, you just get stronger’

Fans are always eager to learn and follow celebrity fitness routines, especially if it is their favourite actor who is showing them how to get fit. In the pandemic, there was a lot of emphasis on fitness-at-home, with many celebs and fitness enthusiasts showing us ways with which to keep fit even in the absence of gym paraphernalia.

Ileana D’Cruz is among those who has always taken workouts seriously. In her Instagram stories, she shared two selfies, flaunting her sweaty and glowing face, ostensibly after working out at home. But, the actor painted an honest picture of her fitness progress, telling her followers, “…doesn’t get easier, you just get stronger.”

She may have referred to the fact that any kind of physical activity, be it high-intensity workouts or yoga, can be challenging and in order to yield results, one has to be consistent.

Ileana also shared another selfie — again of her tired but content face — writing: “The face of someone who aint stronger but still doing it. (Sic)”

The actor was seen in her workout clothes, which comprised a pair of track pants and a black sports bra. With the holiday season going on, it is natural for people to meet with friends and family and indulge in a diet that they may not normally eat — like high-calorie foods, desserts, drinks, etc.

While occasional binging is all right, one has to ensure they stay on track with their fitness routine, so as to avoid health issues.

Actors are just like us, it takes effort to get the kind of body you desire, and it requires discipline. Kudos to Ileana for keeping it real on social media.

