IIT Madras student chases world record across 6 continents after Kona Ironman

At 18, Renee Noronha crossed the finish line of her first full-distance Ironman triathlon in New Zealand. The experience left the Mumbai-born athlete with a realisation that would shape the next phase of her life: she could push herself much further than she had imagined.

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Now 20, Noronha is working towards an ambitious goal — completing a full-distance Ironman on six continents by the age of 21. She has completed five races so far, including the 2026 Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, where she became the youngest Indian finisher.

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The World Championship was unlike any race she had experienced before. After qualifying by winning her age group at Ironman Philippines in June, Noronha arrived in Kona to face rough ocean conditions, relentless heat and strong winds. The marathon that followed tested her physical endurance and her ability to keep going when fatigue set in.

After 15 hours and 41 minutes, she crossed the finish line.

“Kona was one of the toughest races I’ve ever experienced, with rough ocean conditions, relentless heat, strong winds and a marathon that tested every bit of my determination. After 15 hours and 41 minutes, I became the youngest Indian, overall, to conquer the World Championship. It’s an achievement I’m incredibly proud of, especially because I got to represent India on that stage,” she told indianexpress.com.

From gymnastics and CrossFit to endurance sports

Noronha’s relationship with fitness began long before she considered taking on an Ironman. She had been involved in sports since childhood, starting with gymnastics and CrossFit before discovering endurance events.

The prospect of an Ironman appealed to her precisely because it sounded so daunting. A full-distance race involves a 3.8-km swim, a 180-km cycle and a 42.2-km marathon. For Noronha, the challenge was an opportunity to discover the limits of her own abilities.

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“I’ve always loved challenging myself and seeing how far I could push my limits. When I first heard about an Ironman, the idea of swimming 3.8 km, cycling 180 km and running a marathon sounded almost impossible, which made me even more curious. I wanted to see whether I could actually do it, and that curiosity eventually turned into a much bigger dream,” she said.

Swimming, however, did not come naturally to her. Unlike running or cycling, it required her to develop a new technical skill and build confidence in the water.

“Swimming has definitely been the most challenging discipline for me, especially because I had to learn how to swim properly when I first started training for triathlons. Unlike running or cycling, swimming is incredibly technical, and it took a lot of patience and practice to build my confidence in the water. Going from learning how to swim to completing 3.8 km in the open ocean at the Ironman World Championship has been one of the biggest transformations in my journey. It’s also taught me that you don’t have to be good at something when you start; you have to be willing to learn,” she said.

Training for 10–20 hours a week

Alongside being an endurance athlete, Noronha is a Data Science student at IIT Madras. Balancing university coursework with the demands of competitive sport means that training cannot be approached casually. Her week typically includes 10 to 20 hours of swimming, cycling, running, strength training and mobility work.

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Her training varies depending on how close she is to a race. She works with coach Shankar Thapa, who structures her sessions to balance endurance, intensity and recovery.

“I work closely with my coach, Shankar Thapa, who structures my training to balance intensity, endurance and recovery. Not every session needs to be hard, and I’ve learned that easy days are just as important as challenging workouts. We also consider how fatigue from one discipline affects another, so I can improve consistently without constantly pushing my body to its limits,” she said.

Her approach has also evolved. At first, the priority was simply to build enough endurance to complete a full-distance race. Now, she is preparing her body to handle multiple races over a short period without compromising recovery or performance.

Renee Noronha talks about her fitness and diet (Photo: Renee Noronha) Renee Noronha talks about her fitness and diet (Photo: Renee Noronha)

“Now, my training is focused on building the fitness, strength and endurance to complete four full-distance Ironman races in just four months, while staying injury-free, feeling strong and recovering well between races. Because my world-record attempt is time-sensitive, I don’t have the luxury of taking long breaks between events. It’s no longer just about being fit enough to finish one Ironman, but about preparing my body to handle multiple races in a short period and still perform at its best,” she said.

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A typical day begins at 5.30 am, when she checks her training plan and prepares for the first session. After breakfast and recovery, she turns to lectures, assignments and coursework. Some days involve a second training session before stretching, dinner and an early bedtime.

The routine requires planning, but Noronha does not believe every session should push her to the limit. Learning when to slow down has become as important as building endurance.

Why nutrition and recovery matter as much as training

For an athlete taking on races that can last more than 15 hours, nutrition is not an afterthought. Noronha adjusts her food intake according to her training load, prioritising carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, fruits and vegetables.

She also works with a nutritionist to ensure that her diet supports performance and recovery rather than restricting food unnecessarily.

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“My diet changes depending on my training load, but I focus on balanced meals with enough carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, fruits and vegetables. On longer training days, I naturally need more energy, especially carbohydrates. On rest days, I still eat properly because recovery requires fuel too. I have a lot of respect for my body and everything it allows me to do, and I understand that it needs to be properly fuelled to handle the demands I’m placing on it. I don’t believe in unnecessarily restricting food when I’m asking so much of my body,” she said.

Before long sessions, she opts for easily digestible carbohydrates. During extended workouts, she relies on energy gels and electrolytes to maintain energy and hydration. After training, she prioritises carbohydrates and protein to replenish glycogen stores and support muscle recovery.

She noted that carbohydrates were particularly important for endurance athletes, with intake depending on the duration and intensity of training. Hydration also required individual attention, especially in hot, humid conditions like those in Kona.

“I use electrolyte drinks and adjust my fluid intake depending on the weather, training duration and my individual sweat losses. I also underwent sweat testing in Kona, which helped me better understand my hydration needs. It’s about replacing what your body loses, not simply drinking as much water as possible,” she said.

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Sleep was another priority. For Noronha, recovery meant more than waiting for muscle soreness to disappear; the body and mind could still need rest even when the physical signs of fatigue were less obvious.

The mental battle behind an Ironman finish

Endurance racing is as much a mental challenge as a physical one. At Kona, Noronha experienced nausea, heat and fatigue, with hours of racing still ahead of her. Thinking about the entire distance could make the finish line seem impossibly far away.

Her strategy was to break the race into smaller, manageable goals.

“The hardest part is often the mental battle, especially when you’re exhausted and still have hours of racing ahead. At Kona, I struggled with nausea, heat, and fatigue, and at times the finish line felt incredibly far away. I learned to focus on reaching the next kilometre rather than thinking about the entire distance, while continuing to assess how my body was coping. Breaking the race into smaller goals helped me keep moving forward,” she said.

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The experience changed how she understood strength. It was not necessarily about feeling confident throughout a race or never questioning whether she could finish.

“I’ve learned that being strong doesn’t mean feeling afraid or uncertain; it means finding the courage to keep trying, even when you don’t know how things will turn out,” she said.

Despite her ambitious goals, Noronha was conscious of the need to prevent fitness from becoming an unhealthy source of pressure.

“I genuinely love what I do, and although I have some very ambitious goals, I never want to reach a point where training feels like something I have to do rather than something I get to do. I’ve learned that discipline also means knowing when to rest, listening to my body, and not feeling guilty about taking time off. At the end of the day, I’m only 20, and I want to enjoy the journey and want to achieve extraordinary things,” she said.

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She added, “I think people sometimes assume that because I’ve completed several IRONMAN races, it must come naturally to me or that I’m always motivated. Social media shows the finish lines and medals, but not always the exhaustion, difficult training days, sacrifices and self-doubt behind them. I’m also a university student trying to balance everything, and there are days when it’s hard. What matters is showing up consistently, even when motivation isn’t there.”

Her training revolves around swimming, cycling and running, along with strength and mobility work (Photo: Renee Noronha) Her training revolves around swimming, cycling and running, along with strength and mobility work (Photo: Renee Noronha)

‘I want to see an entire team’ of Indian women at Kona’

The demands of endurance sport have inevitably changed Noronha’s weekends and holidays. Long training sessions often take priority, while many of her trips now revolve around races. But she said there was still room for family, friends and experiences beyond sport.

Her support system has been central to her progress. Her parents have made sacrifices to support her training and international races, and having her mother and sister at the Kona finish line made the achievement particularly emotional. Her coach, friends, Westcroft Tri Club and the IIT Madras community have also played important roles.

“I may cross the finish line alone, but every achievement has so many people behind it,” she said.

Noronha also received recognition from actor and endurance athlete Milind Soman, whose work promoting fitness in India she admired. “It was really special to see Milind Soman acknowledge my achievement. He’s done so much to improve fitness and endurance sports in India, and I really admire how he’s encouraged people to challenge themselves regardless of age. I hope to create a similar impact, particularly by encouraging more young women to explore endurance sports. I actually got to meet him when I was younger; I did 20 push-ups to get a photo with him.”

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She hopes her journey changes the way young girls see themselves and what they believe is possible. At the 2026 Ironman World Championship, she was the “only Indian woman on the start line, and while I was incredibly proud to represent my country, I hope that changes”.

She will take part in Ironman Argentina in November, followed by Ironman South Africa in April 2027. They represent the final two continents in her attempt to complete a full-distance Ironman on six continents by the age of 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Noronha (@renee.noronha)

“In five years, I don’t want to see just one Indian woman competing at Kona. I want to see an entire team, and if my journey can help make that happen, it would mean more to me than any record,” she shared.