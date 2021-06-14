‘I have started water aerobics’: Dharmendra shares new workout video

Even at 85, Dharmendra has decided to not give up on his fitness routine, inspiring his fans to push their own fitness levels.

The actor left many stunned with his latest Instagram post in which he is seen exercising in a swimming pool. “Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes I have started water aerobics,” he wrote alongside the post. Watch the video:

As the term suggests, water aerobics entails aerobic exercise performed in a swimming pool. A type of resistance training, it is done mostly vertically without swimming typically in waist deep or even deeper water. Some of the commonly performed exercises include water walking, bicep curls, leg lifts, and kickboard moves. It is known to work on joint problems, chronic pain, or if you are recovering from an injury, mentions webmd.com. It is popular among seniors and pregnant women.

The Sholay actor’s workout video impressed netizens. “Well done sir you look so fit and healthy,” a social media user wrote.

“Sir, you are the best!” another wrote.

The actor’s passion for fitness is really inspiring.