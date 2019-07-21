I don’t follow fitness advice on Google, sometimes they scare you: director Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty, who is arguably the most fittest filmmaker in the Hindi film industry, swears by his “eat local” mantra. “My mantra is eat local and cooked Indian food. I am not into quinoa or kale or avacados. I only eat what is typically grown in our country, on our land — what we used to eat when we were children,” Shetty told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the 10th Jagran Film Festival.

Crediting celebrity fitness dietician Rujuta Diwekar for the “local Indian food” concept, Shetty said that his muscle strength comes from “following the basics”. “I have been doing this for a long time, for more than 20 years now. I believe eat right food, workout and train well and sleep well, rest everything will fall in place. I am okay with eating less. I don’t munch,” he said.

Known for his action films including Singham series, Golmaal series and All The Best, Shetty says there is no action without fitness.

“The zeal to take up challenging roles definitely comes from one’s fitness levels. There are no questions about it,” the 46-year-old said.

Remembering the legendary action director Veeru Devgan who passed away in May this year, Shetty recounted how stunts during his era were performed by actors themselves with minimum safety precautions in films such as Phool aur Kaante, Roop ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Mr India.

“Action in those times were about “jigar” (passion), one who was fit and daring could only attempt it,” said Shetty

Shetty’s father M B Shetty and mother Ratna were both stunt actors in their time.

What is the one thing that he doesn’t do when it comes to fitness? “I don’t follow fitness advice on Google because today, a lot of kids are doing that. For a pimple, if one goes to Google, one may land up with a result suggesting cancer. These kinds of mindless searches scare you for no reason,” he said.

Shetty is gearing up for his next film Sooryavanshi.

And how does Shetty deal with injuries? “When you have injuries, the only thing that can get you out is the mindset. It is the most important thing. More than the body, it is the mind that has to be strong. The voice from willpower should be that I will get well soon. When a kid gets injured compared to a grown-up who gets injured, it is often said that a kid heals faster because he is a young one in the prime of youth. That is not so. The child isn’t mindful of the pain and wants to get up and get going. That is why, a kid is able to recover sooner,” he said.