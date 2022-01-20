Huma Qureshi performs chakrasana: ‘One day at a time towards a stronger me’

Most Bollywood celebrities, from Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty to Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, swear by yoga. And why not? It has innumerable health benefits, mental as well as physical, and is something that requires patience and practice. Looks like Huma Qureshi is a yoga enthusiast, too.

In her latest Instagram post, the Maharani actor shared a picture of her acing the wheel pose, also known as chakrasana. She captioned the post: “Slow and steady…. One day at a time towards a stronger ME”.

If you are a beginner, you can follow this tutorial to learn how to do the wheel pose:

If you haven’t already included chakrasana in your yoga practice, there are many health benefits of this amazing pose which will convince you to do so:

This deep backbend posture boosts spinal flexibility in older women, says a 2015 study, Effects of hatha yoga exercises on spine flexibility in women over 50 years old, which was published in the National Library of Medicine.

Performing the wheel, along with other hatha yoga poses, results in increased muscular strength in just 12 weeks, states a National Library of Medicine study published in 2015, Effects of a 12-Week Hatha Yoga Intervention on Cardiorespiratory Endurance, Muscular Strength and Endurance, and Flexibility in Hong Kong Chinese Adults: A Controlled Clinical Trial.

The chakrasana is great for asthmatic patients as it helps expand the chest, allowing the lungs to get more oxygen.

It is an equally great pose for toning the abdominal region.

Chakrasana helps lengthens the core of the body and stretches the arms along with the armpit, giving you a great stretch.

The wheel pose also stimulates the process of the spleen, kidneys, and liver.

Chakrasana not only stretches the body while the head is dropped, but also increases the blood circulation to the whole body, including the face and scalp thereby aiding in glowing skin and great hair health in the long run.

The wheel pose helps you feel energised, and get rid of stress.

Last, but not the least, chakrasana also helps stimulates the endocrine glands and helps maintain an optimal metabolism rate.

