Combine fitness and fun with this workout like Nia Sharma

Fitness activities need not be boring. You can always infuse an element of fun into your exercise routine. Don’t believe us? Take a look at Jamai Raja actor Nia Sharma doing the hula hoop.

The underrated and super fun exercise can help one stay in shape and also make workout sessions interesting by breaking the monotony.

“Just 30-minutes of hula hooping provides the same fitness benefits to the body as other intense physical activities such as kickboxing, dance, salsa, cardio,” said fitness influencer Shreya Jain, Styleawhileofficial.

How does it do that?

The low-impact hula hooping workout strengthens the core and heart muscles. This means it is a go-to choice for anyone looking to shed stubborn abdomen fat and tone the overall body.

“Once you learn the basics of hula hooping, you can always experiment with different variations and use the tool in a variety of ways to make interesting formations. Although a weighted hula hoop can be a great addition to your exercise program to lose weight faster, start with lighter ones until you get used to it. Whether you are six or 60, working out with hula hoops for a few minutes every day to get more fit and active,” Jain told indianexpress.com.

Here are the six amazing benefits of hula hooping, which make it ideal for every age and body type.

Burns calories

If you are trying to shed off excess weight, burning calories remains your first priority. While traditional gym exercises can help burn between 200-300 calories, engaging in one hour of hula hooping can take off 400 calories, and even more if you incorporate weights or arm movements. So, keep on hula hooping to manage weight and sustain results for a long period.

Improves balance

Hula hooping is the best exercise to improve balance and enhance your spine’s flexibility. Besides, the balance training activity also helps to increase hand-eye coordination skills. When your bones and muscles are in alignment, the body uses energy more efficiently, which helps to reduce muscle fatigue. “Also, strengthening the trapezius muscles with regular hula hooping prevents one from developing a hunchback, a hump-like rounding at the base,” shared Jain.

Great workout for core/abs

Besides burning stomach fat, hula hoops strengthen 30 muscle groups in the core. If you aim to tone down your abs, obliques, hips, and lower back without practicing difficult ab exercises, then hula hooping can help. “The front-to-back and side-to-side movements during the physical activity support one to achieve a trimmed waist, hips, and inner thighs,” said Jain.

Reduces stress levels

Hula hooping is not only great for your physical well-being but also your mental health as it can help to get in touch with yourself, allowing a mind-body connection. Combining a conscious awareness of breath and fluid bodily movements helps one achieve a meditative state of mind. Engaging in fun physical activity reduces stress, alleviates anxiety, and boosts concentration. Hooping also provides more confidence and allows one to feel good about their body.

Boost cardiovascular system

Hula hooping is a great aerobic exercise that improves oxygen flow throughout the body and lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Settling into a steady rhythm with the hoop increases heart rate and increase blood flow that improves cholesterol levels.

Relieves back pain

Sitting for prolonged hours can take a toll on your back. The rhythmic motion of the hula hoop around your hips increases blood flow to the spine and enhances spine health that helps to relieve back pain. Hooping is perfect for promoting back health as it improves spine stability without putting much pressure without any risk for injuries.

