Give this fun hula hoop workout a try like Samyuktha Hegde; here’s how

Learn the art of hula hooping. (Source: Samyuktha Hegde/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

From working out alone to partner workouts, exercising for many has evolved. While some have stayed away from exercising, others have taken it upon them to learn new skills which also sometimes doubles up as a workout like in the case of actor Samyuktha Hegde. The actor, who has starred in a number of Kannada films, has been practicing the seemingly easy but effective workout of hula hoop.

Take a look at these.

The actor by her own admission took to hula hoop as recently as a few months back during the nation-wide lockdown.

She continues to hone her skills at various spots ranging from her house terrace to a kayak.

Doesn’t that look fun?

Here’s how the practice is effective

Hula hooping is an entire body workout that helps burn calories and boosts cardiovascular fitness. As a form of exercise that challenges the core muscles, the practice helps improve balance.

What more? It’s inexpensive and portable equipment for exercise.

All it needs is the right technique and focus.

Here’s how you can begin with it

*Choose clothes that allow plenty of movement. Stretchy and close-fitting garments help for maximum movement.

*Since the focus is on posture and balance, one of the foremost aspects to learn is to stand up tall and keep the spine straight. Close your eyes for a minute and focus on how your body feels.

*Keep the legs as straight as you can. This is because any movement in the waist and downwards will send the hoop downward. So, with the first spin of the hoop, it is necessary to keep the legs motionless and the spine straight.

*Keep the feet side by side or with one foot slightly in front of the other. This allows for the spin to happen in a rhythmic way.

*The trick to a perfect hula hoop is to give the hoop a push when it makes contact with the front of the body by leaning forward and pulse backward when it touches the back. This helps keep the momentum going.

ALSO READ | Just find time to exercise for 30-45 minutes a day: Ritu Phogat to all women

*When you are starting, it is a good idea to start with a big hoop. This allows for slower rotation around the waist as compared to a smaller hoop. More time would also help your body adapt to the practice much more comfortably.

*Many hoopers are of the opinion that just like any other workout is aided by the right music, even hula hooping benefits from music that sets the scene.

*As a form of focus-requiring practice, hula hoop is considered an effective way to practice awareness of the body and mind. This allows for relieving stress as well.

*While anyone can learn to hula hoop, it is necessary to begin it slow and start as a fun activity to enjoy it more.

Are you pumped up much?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd