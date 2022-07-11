scorecardresearch
Hrithik Roshan shares video of 72-year-old Rakesh Roshan working out in the gym; calls it ‘goals’

"My dad is cooler than me," Hrithik, 48, wrote. "My dad is fitter than me too," he added

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 11:30:52 am
Hrithik Roshan, Hrithik Roshan news, Hrithik Roshan fitness, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan fitness, Rakesh Roshan workout session, Rakesh Roshan health, indian express news"Goals," the 'Krrish' actor wrote in the caption, in which Rakesh strengthened his muscles by lifting weights. (Photo: Instagram/@rakesh_roshan9)

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a video of his father Rakesh Roshan working out in the gym; it basically proves that age is just a state of mind when it comes to fitness, and that one has to have the drive and discipline to go the extra mile to ensure the body is healthy.

The 72-year-old, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018, keeps posting workout videos on his Instagram, and this time, son Hrithik cheered him on by sharing one such video, in which the film producer and director seemed to defy age.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

“Goals,” the Krrish actor wrote in the caption, in which Rakesh strengthened his muscles by lifting weights; his trainer was around to guide him.

“My dad is cooler than me,” Hrithik, 48, wrote. “My dad is fitter than me too,” he added.

Rakesh wore an orange t-shirt and a pair of shorts, on which he put on a vest and several support straps around his thighs, arms, and wrist, as he lifted the weights.

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar commented, “Awesome”, while Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, with whom he shares two kids, wrote: “Wowwww”.

Check out some of these other fitness posts by the septuagenarian and get motivated to lead a healthy life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

 

