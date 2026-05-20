Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina on how anxiety impaired her fitness: ‘My body still felt stuck’

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan recently revealed how anxiety impaired her fitness journey, adding that despite eating clean and exercising, she didn’t see results. “You can do everything right. But still see no results. That was me. I was working out. I was eating clean. I was doing all the right things. But my body still felt stuck. And a big reason? My anxiety. My nervous system was constantly on edge. Always stressed, always alert,” she expressed in an Instagram post.

So she decided to “slow” down. “That’s why I realised healing isn’t physical. It is internal. So, I slowed down. I started focusing on my nervous system with breathing practices, being in nature, and journaling. Simple things but very powerful. And slowly, my body began to respond. Not just physically, but mentally too. Let’s learn when to pause and regulate.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that when the body is under constant stress, it releases hormones such as cortisol, which can interfere with metabolism, fat loss, muscle recovery, and digestion. “You might be doing everything right on paper, eating balanced meals and exercising regularly. However, if your nervous system is always on high alert, your body prioritises survival over transformation. This can lead to fatigue, water retention, cravings, and stalled results,” said Sheikh.

How does the nervous system influence physical health and weight management?

The nervous system plays a key role in how the body responds to food, exercise, and recovery. “When you’re relaxed, your body enters a ‘rest and digest’ mode, which supports better nutrient absorption, hormone balance, and muscle repair. On the other hand, chronic stress keeps you in a ‘fight or flight’ state. This can slow digestion, disrupt sleep, and increase fat storage, especially around the abdomen. So, internal balance is just as important as the effort you put in,” mentioned Sheikh.

How does anxiety stall one’s fitness progress? (photo: Freepik) How does anxiety stall one’s fitness progress? (photo: Freepik)

What are some simple ways to regulate the nervous system alongside a fitness routine?

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You don’t need anything complicated. “Sticking to small habits can make a big difference. Deep breathing exercises, spending time outdoors, mindful eating, and maintaining a regular sleep schedule are all effective. Journaling or taking short breaks throughout the day can help reduce stress levels. These practices signal safety to the body, allowing it to work better,” added Sheikh.

Should people push harder when they hit a plateau, or is slowing down sometimes the better approach?

Pushing harder isn’t always the best move. “It can backfire, especially if the body is already stressed. A plateau can signal that your body needs recovery, not more intensity. Taking rest days, doing lighter workouts, or engaging in activities like yoga and stretching can help reset the system. Often, progress comes when the body feels supported, not pressured.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunaina Roshan (@roshansunaina)

What’s the key takeaway for someone feeling stuck despite doing everything right?

Health isn’t just about calories and workouts. It’s about how your body feels and functions internally.

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“If you’re not seeing results, it might be time to shift from doing more to doing things differently. Slowing down, managing stress, and creating a sense of balance can often unlock the progress you’ve been striving for,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.