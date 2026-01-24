‘No matter how many books I read…’: Hrithik Roshan gets candid about his never-ending obsession with ‘Bollywood biceps’

"I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me," added the Krishh actor.

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his bicepsHrithik Roshan flaunts his biceps. (Source: Instagram/@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan has reigned over Bollywood since his debut in 2000. With 26 years of acting excellence, extraordinary dancing skills and impeccable fashion sense, the Krishh actor has carved an indelible name for himself in the history of Hindi cinema. His dedication towards fitness is unmatched, inspiring his audience to match his enviably sculpted physique. And now, the rest of the internet stays busy reminiscing about the bygone decade, Roshan decided to share a 2016 throwback of his muscular biceps and their evolution over the years.

“2016, 1984, 2019, 2022 and yesterday. . No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with “Bollywood Biceps” just doesn’t seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me (sic),” he mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post.

Making time to work out and eat healthy is a symptom of discipline – one borne out of commitment to fitness and being active. According to personal trainer Deepika Sharma, prioritising fitness is essential in today’s world. Instead of worrying about taking out time to workout, she suggested choosing better priorities — fitness being one of them.

Fitness vs perfection

“Movement isn’t an extra task, it’s a part of living. Walk during calls, stretch before coffee, take the stairs. Small choices stack up. If you’re ‘too busy,’ you’ve simply chosen something else over your health,” she said. The urge to look a certain way often becomes a primary driving force behind exercising, but if left unchecked, the obsession with a particular look can veer into body dysmorphia, where one can go to extreme lengths just to keep looking that way. According to Dr Bhawuk Dhir, consultant dermatologist, Dermadex Clinic, Delhi, body image issues are more common than we realise.

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his biceps Hrithik is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. (Source: Instagram/@hrithikroshan)

“We are constantly exposed to unrealistic beauty standards — whether skin or appearance, weight, or facial features. An undue, unwarranted comment about one’s body, even if unintended, can leave a lasting impact on self-esteem. So, from a dermatological and wellness perspective, self-acceptance begins with understanding that beauty is not one size fits all,” Dr Dhir told indianexpress.com. The same applies to actors, too, who are constantly in the public eye and talked about for their physical features and attributes.

But Dr Dhir believes that real beauty lies in a tad bit of asymmetry, and whatever uniqueness we have in our traits and inheritance, we should always value it.

“Skin health, body shape and natural features vary — that’s how nature is; and that is actually what makes individuals unique. So instead of focusing on looking a certain way, we should shift the conversation towards self-care, confidence and feeling good in your own skin,” said Dr Dhir. To do so, he suggested surrounding yourself with positive influences and people who uplift rather than critique. “You should seek professional guidance if insecurities affect your mental well-being,” he stressed.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan on why he is 'not ambitious': 'The one thing that hard work gets you…'

Remember, overexercising comes with downsides, often leading to muscle strain and posture imbalance. “Some people lift very heavy weights during weight training, which could lead to PIVD (prolapsed intervertebral disc) – the prolapsing of the spine disc due to heavy weight lifting. Sometimes, overexercising could also lead to tendon rupture, which causes massive pain for a long time,” Sharma warned, adding that you should take it easy and enjoy the process, not just the outcome.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

