Watch: Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie starts her journey of ‘transformation for body and mind’

Hrithik Roshan is not the only one in his family who sets fitness goals. His 73-year-old father, Rakesh Roshan, also often shares his gym adventures on social media, and so does his mother Pinkie Roshan who only continues to inspire with her commitment to staying fit and agile.

In keeping with the same, 68-year-old Pinkie recently took to Instagram to share her latest workout session in which she can see seen doing weight training with a strength or power bag, as part of her cross-training exercises. Take a look.

“Today is a good day. Today I start the journey of my transformation for body and mind. A new me. A new chapter in my book. It’s a challenge but I will succeed. At my side, I have my @officialmarikajohansson who will guide and support me all the way. Let’s do this!” Pinkie captioned the post.

The video and the pictures made her fans take notice of her sheer willpower and many, including Hrithik, who commented with “Yay, yay, yay!” and Rakesh with a “Keep going, more power to you”, lauded her efforts. In fact, Hrithik’s trainer Kris Gethin also commented, “Awesome to hear!! 2023 is yours for the taking”.

Explaining her moves, Rachit Dua, co-founder of Fitpathshala, an online fitness academy said that Pinkie can be seen doing a compound movement which involves multiple joint actions. “She seen is doing a goblet squat, followed by biceps curl (as she is seen flexing her arms in order to lift the equipment). Subsequently, a clear pressing movement that involves anterior deltoid and triceps can also be seen. In a nutshell, she is training her legs, arms and shoulders all together,” Dua told indianexpress.com.

The expert added that the compound movement allows one to “burn more calories within this single exercise”. Also, that the heavy bag equipment, owing to their weight, have numerous benefits, provided the practitioner’s fitness levels are at its peak. “A person has to pick it up as per his/her capacity, which gradually increases,” said Dua.

Such free-weight exercises improve aerobic fitness, core stability, coordination, power, stamina, and endurance while strengthening the bones and ligaments. “Only those struggling with lower back issues should avoid. They should first do supported exercises. Once the lower back muscles are strengthened, they can attempt such free weight exercises,” Dua added.

This is, however, not the first time Pinkie impressed with her fitness routine. She has, on multiple occasions, shared glimpses of her fitness outings. Here are some notable ones.

Whether nailing strength training moves at the gym or acing asanas on the yoga mat, her dedication has only created ripples on social media.

Pinkie had also shared how despite shoulder injuries, she gave it all to better her fitness game.

Catch another glimpse from her gym time.

Isn’t her journey inspiring?

