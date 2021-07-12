Hrithik Roshan’s mother practises boxing in workout video, watch

If you are amazed by Hrithik Roshan’s level of fitness, wait till you see his mother Pinkie. At 65, the actor’s mother is setting fitness goals with her dedication for the same.

Pinkie keeps sharing Instagram videos, giving us a sneak peek into her workout routine. In her recent posts, she starts with a warm-up session which involved walking and doing a couple of stretching exercises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

In the next post, she is seen working out on a stationary cycle. This is followed by leg stretches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

Her latest workout video also shows her practising boxing with a trainer. Seeing Pinkie put in all effort to land heavy punches is really inspiring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

“Mindblowing,” Hrithik commented on the post.

Earlier, we also saw Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan pull off some strenuous exercises. The 70-year-old left us speechless when we saw him perform a range of leg workouts with his son.

Here are some of his other workout videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

Can you do these exercises?