How you breathe matters when you exercise; here’s why

You must always try to breathe through the nose and exhale from the mouth. (Souce: Pixabay)

When we do any kind of physical activity, we lose a lot of energy and tend to gulp in more air. The body asks for oxygen so it can continue doing a strenuous task. But, more often than not, people forget to breathe when they are exercising. This can be counter-productive because it can exhaust the body faster, and make you want to stop exercising for the day.

This is why you need to be aware of the different breathing techniques for an effortless workout session. Whether it is yoga, running or lifting weights, each of these activities requires a different technique, and here is what you need to know.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman enjoys ‘forest bathing’; know what the Japanese practice is all about

You must always try to breathe through the nose and exhale from the mouth. This is because you need the nostrils to take in and filter the air before it reaches the lungs. There is an exception to this when you are running. This activity is more exhausting than any other, so you need to get in as much air as possible, because otherwise, you may experience shortness of breath. As you run, synchronize your breathing with your movement. So you can take in air at every alternate step, and exhale it likewise, too. This can help you maintain your speed and performance, especially if you are training for long-distance, or a marathon.

When you do yoga, you must absolutely focus on your breath. Breathing and being mindful are two key things of yoga. When you do focus on your breath, make sure you inhale deeply from your nose, hold it and then exhale from the mouth. Do this as you gradually change asanas. Breathing can help calm the body and the mind, it can alleviate anxiety and give you clarity of thought. There are many health benefits of doing yoga and concentrating on your breathing, and you can learn more about it from this interview.

Lastly, for those who enjoy lifting weights and sweating it out in a gym-like set-up, breathing is important. It is simple: just gradually breathe out through the mouth as you lift the weight, and breathe in from your nose when you lower it.

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam attempts this easy yoga pose; check out the benefits

Remember proper breathing is important because it ultimately decides the outcome of the exercise and how long you sustain. Take in as much of air as you would possibly breathe out. Both the inhalation and the exhalation have to be deep and balanced. Relax your muscles and be mindful of when you are holding in the breath. Never do that.

If you think you do not have the time to squeeze in a quick workout session in the day, you are mistaken. There are many things you can do about it, and it only needs a simple change of priority.

Stay healthy!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd