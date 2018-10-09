Have poor reflexes? Employ these easy techniques to improve it

Use these techniques to improve your reflexes. (Source: Express Archive)

A reflex is an involuntary or automatic action that your body performs in response to an act – without sparing a thought. For example, if someone throws an object at you, you dunk or try to block that object with your hand to protect yourself. This comes naturally to people. However, not everyone performs at the same rate – there are some people with extremely fast reflexes but then again, there are also some people whose reflexes are poor.

The better your reflexes, the better are your chances of excelling at sports, exercises or everyday physical activities. While many may think reflexes are entirely natural and one cannot do anything about having a bad reflex, turns out, there are several techniques that can be employed to improve your reflex with time.

Pick a sport

Many sports including hockey, tennis, badminton, racquetball, table tennis, lawn tennis, and lacrosse are great activities when it comes to helping you in building your reflexes. These sports generally require a good hand-eye coordination and quick reaction that can improve your reflex.

Play video games

Playing video games require your full attention and also need you to act very fast. Several studies have shown that playing video games for a few minutes each day can help improve reflexes.

Meditation

The trick is to remain calm and relaxed, but alert. Mindful meditation helps in focussing on the present moment and improving decision-making capabilities. It helps us in being better aware of our surroundings, which in turn, improves our reflexes.

Eat spinach and eggs

Eggs and spinach contain a substance called tyrosine in them, which helps in performing a reaction-based task better. Often lack of proper nutrients can keep the mind in a passive mode that may slow down our reflexes.

Sleep

Lack of sleep or tiredness slows down our mind. Proper sleep helps in keeping one’s mind active, fresh and rejuvenated. Lack of sleep will result in a sluggish behaviour and also have a negative impact on taking split-second decisions.

So, if you are someone who takes a few extra seconds to react to something and has a poor hand-eye coordination, maybe it is time to practice these techniques.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd