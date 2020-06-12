Two-minute intensity workouts to do on a workday

Take out two minutes to exercise while you work. (Source: getty images) Take out two minutes to exercise while you work. (Source: getty images)

With people going back to office amid Unlock 1.0, many of them are unable to take out time to exercise amid their busy schedules. But that does not mean you skip exercise entirely. Instead, you can a take a two-minute break from work and exercise at your work station itself, be it at office or home.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who also practises Iyengar Yoga, showed us some simple exercises that can be done while working at home or office, or you can come back from office and then do a quick workout.

Exercise 1

The first exercise is quite simple: sit down on the chair and get up, and sit again. Repeat this for about five times.

Exercise 2

Sit on the chair. Lift your right leg and place it on the left thigh. In this posture, get up from the chair and then sit down again. Do this for five times. Now repeat with the other leg.

Exercise 3

Squat completely with your hands extended in front of you. Now jump and come back to the squat position. Repeat for five times.

Exercise 4

Stand straight and jump; repeat for five times.

Watch Diwekar’s video:

These exercises will help strengthen your lower body, said Diwekar.

