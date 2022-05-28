Tips to do a perfect headstand

Referred to as the ‘king’ of asanas, headstand is an advanced yoga inversion. For beginners, it might seem that a headstand turns the world upside down. However, Anshuka Parwani, the celebrity yoga trainer, shared an Instagram post saying, “It looks intimidating, but once you build up to it, it becomes so easy. If you have never done one before, please make sure you practice with a certified teacher first. ”

Anshuka, who trains celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh, shared a step-by-step guide to ace a headstand. In addition to this, she also mentioned the various benefits associated with Sirasana.

Benefits

In her caption, Anshuka also mentioned the benefits of doing the yoga asana. She said that the pose boosts “happy and balanced hormones, calms your mind, strengthens your muscles, especially the core, enhances lung capacity and boosts digestion.”

Steps

The procedure, as laid down by the yoga trainer is as follows:

Start with Vajrasana (diamond pose) and grab opposite elbows.

Interlock your fingers and reduce the space between your elbows.

Make sure your shoulders are nice and protracted and raise your knees.

Activate your core, walk in and raise one knee to your chest and then the other and hold this position.

Stay for a few seconds and build your strength.

Extend one leg all the way to the top.

When you feel more confident, extend the other leg.”

She added, “Make sure you are protracted, your core is active, legs are tight, you feel strong and enjoy your headstand. To come down, slowly bend one knee and stay there, gently drop both the toes, come back down and don’t forget the child’s pose or Balasana.”

Safety measures

In addition to their benefits, headstands also pose the threat of injuries on the neck, shoulder, and back pain if not performed with the correct form. Here are some safety recommendations:

Work with a yoga expert

When you’re upside down, it’s difficult to track or pay attention to your alignment. Take the help of a spotter or yoga expert who may help you to align your body correctly and support your body.

Use a wall

Using a wall shouldn’t be made a habit. But you can use it if you’re nervous in the initial stages as a support.

Place cushions around you

To restrain yourself from using the support of a wall, pace some folded blankets or cushions around you so that you can do the pose in the center of the room. In this case, even if you fall, you’ll have a soft landing.

