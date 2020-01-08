How to avoid nausea post workout

Are you working too hard? (Source: File Photo) Are you working too hard? (Source: File Photo)

There is no denying that exercising benefits us physically, mentally and emotionally. But not all workouts suit every body type, and the body keeps sending signals that should not be ignored. One such sign is experiencing nausea after working out, which is very common and one of the side-effects of rigorous workouts. It is more common among those who don’t exercise regularly or have an abrupt start.

However, nausea is something that can be dealt with, by taking some simple steps.

Don’t begin too abruptly

Warm-up and stretching are the two most important activities that one should practice before setting off on a treadmill or lifting weights as it eases your heart rate out of the target zone to avoid injury. You also need to avoid a sudden start or stop in between your regime as that might also cause giddiness.

Eating or drinking during a workout

It is generally advised to skip drinking water before or during a workout. Blood flowing to our GI tract and stomach is rerouted to the muscles when you are working out. If you ate even within two hours of working out, the reduction in flow to the GI tract may add to the feeling of nausea or dizziness caused by dehydration, often leading not just to nausea, but actually getting sick. One must try and eat at least three hours before a workout and stay hydrated (and not over hydrated) before hitting the gym.

Type of workout

Intense or bouncy workouts such as running or Zumba can easily cause nausea. So it’s advisable that if someone is suffering from constant discomfort, a slight change in the workout pattern can show better results.

Exercising in the heat

It’s good to sweat it out, but working in extremely hot weather can dehydrate you. If you’re working outdoors and it’s particularly hot, be sure to carry water and continue to hydrate with small sips throughout your workout.

Are you working out too hard?

You may end up feeling sick if you push yourself too hard when your body isn’t ready. Whether you’re just starting out or work out six times a week, do it at your own pace. That doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t push yourself to reach a new level, but do it carefully. Taking some expert advice is always recommended. Pushing yourself too far can lead to all kinds of issues, including injury and straining muscles and joints.

