Holistic yoga practices to regularise hormonal health

The combination of proper diet, regular exercise, and positive thoughts can make a lot of difference to one’s life, experts suggest. Taking it a step ahead, fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor shared certain yogic practices to regularise hormonal health.

“Regulation of hormonal balance is not just one tablet solution. Your approach needs to be holistic in terms of nutrition, workout, and positivity,” she shared on her Instagram page, Fitness Fables.

Practicing alternate nostril breathing

Anuloma Viloma can help to achieve balance throughout your body. It will detoxify your system and also keep you composed, improve functioning of organs, and aid better production of hormones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Kapoor | ॐ Yogini (@theyoginiworld)

Hormonal balance in women

It has a lot to do with how the ovaries are functioning, along with other endocrine glands like pituitary and hypothalamus. “That’s why, hip opening asanas and inversions can help a lot,” she said suggesting that one should practice asanas like butterfly pose (bhadrasana), seated straddle (upavishtakonasana), halasana (plough), sarvangasana (shoulderstand).

Yoga practices can help regularise hormonal health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Yoga practices can help regularise hormonal health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Vajrasana

Vajrasana after dinner will be a gamechanger as you will be improving digestion and nutrient absorption, she mentioned.

Bhramari

The practice is known to improve fertility, hormonal balance, as well as improve sleep, and also reduce migraine.

Pratipaksha Bhavna

She also said that “replacing each negative thought with positive one is important”. “During hormonal imbalance, we tend to think negative thoughts. So, every time you end up with a negative thought – simply think of an opposite outcome and then just allow it spread aura of positivity,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!