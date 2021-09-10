Holistic yoga practices to regularise hormonal health

September 10, 2021 10:30:36 am
The combination of proper diet, regular exercise, and positive thoughts can make a lot of difference to one’s life, experts suggest. Taking it a step ahead, fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor shared certain yogic practices to regularise hormonal health.
“Regulation of hormonal balance is not just one tablet solution. Your approach needs to be holistic in terms of nutrition, workout, and positivity,” she shared on her Instagram page, Fitness Fables.
Practicing alternate nostril breathing
Anuloma Viloma can help to achieve balance throughout your body. It will detoxify your system and also keep you composed, improve functioning of organs, and aid better production of hormones
Hormonal balance in women
It has a lot to do with how the ovaries are functioning, along with other endocrine glands like pituitary and hypothalamus. “That’s why, hip opening asanas and inversions can help a lot,” she said suggesting that one should practice asanas like butterfly pose (bhadrasana), seated straddle (upavishtakonasana), halasana (plough), sarvangasana (shoulderstand).
Vajrasana
Vajrasana after dinner will be a gamechanger as you will be improving digestion and nutrient absorption, she mentioned.
Bhramari
The practice is known to improve fertility, hormonal balance, as well as improve sleep, and also reduce migraine.
Pratipaksha Bhavna
She also said that “replacing each negative thought with positive one is important”. “During hormonal imbalance, we tend to think negative thoughts. So, every time you end up with a negative thought – simply think of an opposite outcome and then just allow it spread aura of positivity,” she said.
