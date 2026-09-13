Honey Singh’s latest gym flex has a lesson for everyone in their 40s, says professional athlete

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Honey Singh is breaking the internet with his latest gym flex photos! The 43-year-old rapper and music producer is seen posing, flexing his sculpted muscles.
His caption reads: Preparing for LONDON FASHION WEEK , 19th September @amoraimani @fido_dxb YOYO NAAM HEE KAAFI HAI
Honey Singh looks effortlessly confident in his workout gear—a vest, shorts, sports shoes, socks, and his signature cap!
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
While his fans are going gaga over his muscular frame, fitness enthusiasts are inspired by his impressive gym body.
“A physique like this is a reflection of consistency rather than a quick transformation. It takes years of disciplined training, controlled nutrition, proper sleep, and the commitment to keep going even when motivation fades,” Ambaji Bodekar, professional athlete and bodybuilding coach, tells indianexpress.com.
As social media serves the idea of “quick transformations”, Honey Singh’s physique is living proof of the results that consistency draws.
And while the results may be visible in a gym mirror, the reasons to keep exercising in your 40s go well beyond how you look in one.
“Regular exercise in your 40s is not just about looking fit—it is about protecting your strength, mobility, energy, and independence for the years ahead,” Bodekar says.
View this post on Instagram
That doesn’t necessarily mean spending every waking hour lifting weights. A mix of strength training, cardio, and mobility work, along with good nutrition and enough recovery, can help build a stronger, more resilient body.
For those looking at Singh’s pictures and thinking “where do I even start?”, Bodekar’s advice is refreshingly straightforward: don’t try to do everything at once.
“However, you don’t need to be an athlete to start. Begin at your own level, progress gradually, and make fitness part of your lifestyle.”
The emphasis here is on making fitness something you can live with, rather than a short-term project. You may not end up looking like a bodybuilder—and you don’t need to. Getting stronger, staying mobile, and having more energy are worthwhile goals in themselves.
And perhaps that is the more useful message to take from Honey Singh’s gym pictures. Your 40s don’t have to be when you start accepting that things are “going downhill”. They can just as easily be when you decide to take your fitness more seriously.
“Your 40s are not a deadline for fitness; they are a new beginning. You may not be able to turn back the clock, but you can absolutely change how strong, energetic and confident you feel in the years ahead,” Bodekar says.
For now, Honey Singh seems to be doing his bit—one workout and one flex at a time.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.