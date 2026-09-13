Honey Singh’s latest gym flex has a lesson for everyone in their 40s, says professional athlete

Honey Singh is breaking the internet with his latest gym flex photos! The 43-year-old rapper and music producer is seen posing, flexing his sculpted muscles.

His caption reads: Preparing for LONDON FASHION WEEK , 19th September @amoraimani @fido_dxb YOYO NAAM HEE KAAFI HAI

Honey Singh looks effortlessly confident in his workout gear—a vest, shorts, sports shoes, socks, and his signature cap!

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While his fans are going gaga over his muscular frame, fitness enthusiasts are inspired by his impressive gym body.