Are homemade potato fries a good pre-workout snack? Here’s what a fitness trainer says

If you are looking for a quick way to amp up your energy levels, then there is nothing better than indulging in homemade snacks that can also double up as pre-workout snacks. Surprised? We too were when Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shared that the simple and healthy snack of homemade potato fries can serve as a quick pre-workout meal.

What more? She went on to share the recipe that seemed tasty yet healthy.

Pre and post-workout snacks are an important part of one’s diet as they help one power their performance while working out. Some of the common pre-workout snacks are nuts, seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black channa, avocado toast etc. However, the trainer took it a step further when she included potato fries as a pre-workout quick fix.

Check it out.

Here’s what she said: “Snack idea: Homemade potato fries! This is a super simple and healthy snack that you can easily make at home. It’s great to fill you up in between meals – and keep you energised for your workouts!”

Here’s how she made it.

Potatoes can power your workout. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Potatoes can power your workout. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ingredients

Potatoes

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Paprika

Chilli flakes

Method

*Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius (or 350 degrees Fahrenheit).

*Cut potatoes into slices or wedges, put them into a mixing bowl and add a drizzle of olive oil, plus a sprinkle of salt, pepper, paprika and chilli flakes (or whatever seasoning you like). Toss the potatoes to make sure they’re fully coated in the seasoning.

*Place the potatoes into an oven tray, and spread them all out so they aren’t covering each other.

*Put the tray into the oven to bake for 30 minutes, toss them after 15 minutes.

*When the fries look nice and crunchy, take them out of the oven, and place them onto a plate or in a bowl to enjoy.

Pro tip: You can serve them with your favourite sauce and a salad on the side.

How are they healthy?

Instead of frying, the fries are baked, as per Itsines, which makes them comparatively a healthier alternative to regular fries.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle