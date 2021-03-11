Are homemade potato fries a good pre-workout snack? Here’s what a fitness trainer says

March 11, 2021 12:30:58 pm
If you are looking for a quick way to amp up your energy levels, then there is nothing better than indulging in homemade snacks that can also double up as pre-workout snacks. Surprised? We too were when Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shared that the simple and healthy snack of homemade potato fries can serve as a quick pre-workout meal.
What more? She went on to share the recipe that seemed tasty yet healthy.
Pre and post-workout snacks are an important part of one’s diet as they help one power their performance while working out. Some of the common pre-workout snacks are nuts, seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black channa, avocado toast etc. However, the trainer took it a step further when she included potato fries as a pre-workout quick fix.
Check it out.
Here’s what she said: “Snack idea: Homemade potato fries! This is a super simple and healthy snack that you can easily make at home. It’s great to fill you up in between meals – and keep you energised for your workouts!”
Here’s how she made it.
Ingredients
Potatoes
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
Paprika
Chilli flakes
Method
*Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius (or 350 degrees Fahrenheit).
*Cut potatoes into slices or wedges, put them into a mixing bowl and add a drizzle of olive oil, plus a sprinkle of salt, pepper, paprika and chilli flakes (or whatever seasoning you like). Toss the potatoes to make sure they’re fully coated in the seasoning.
*Place the potatoes into an oven tray, and spread them all out so they aren’t covering each other.
*Put the tray into the oven to bake for 30 minutes, toss them after 15 minutes.
*When the fries look nice and crunchy, take them out of the oven, and place them onto a plate or in a bowl to enjoy.
Pro tip: You can serve them with your favourite sauce and a salad on the side.
How are they healthy?
Instead of frying, the fries are baked, as per Itsines, which makes them comparatively a healthier alternative to regular fries.
