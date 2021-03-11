scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Are homemade potato fries a good pre-workout snack? Here’s what a fitness trainer says

Some of the common pre-workout snacks are nuts, seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black channa, avocado toast etc

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2021 12:30:58 pm
snack idea, snacks, energy boost, pre-workout snacks, baked potato fries, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, fitness goals, easy snacks, Kayla Itsines, Kayla Itsines fitnessWould you have baked potatoes as a pre-workout snack? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you are looking for a quick way to amp up your energy levels, then there is nothing better than indulging in homemade snacks that can also double up as pre-workout snacks. Surprised? We too were when Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shared that the simple and healthy snack of homemade potato fries can serve as a quick pre-workout meal.

What more? She went on to share the recipe that seemed tasty yet healthy.

Pre and post-workout snacks are an important part of one’s diet as they help one power their performance while working out. Some of the common pre-workout snacks are nuts, seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black channa, avocado toast etc. However, the trainer took it a step further when she included potato fries as a pre-workout quick fix.

Check it out.

 

Here’s what she said: “Snack idea: Homemade potato fries! This is a super simple and healthy snack that you can easily make at home. It’s great to fill you up in between meals – and keep you energised for your workouts!”

Here’s how she made it.

potatoes, raw potatoes, raw food, uncooked food, foods to avoid, indian express, indian express news Potatoes can power your workout. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ingredients

Potatoes
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
Paprika
Chilli flakes

Method

*Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius (or 350 degrees Fahrenheit).
*Cut potatoes into slices or wedges, put them into a mixing bowl and add a drizzle of olive oil, plus a sprinkle of salt, pepper, paprika and chilli flakes (or whatever seasoning you like). Toss the potatoes to make sure they’re fully coated in the seasoning.
*Place the potatoes into an oven tray, and spread them all out so they aren’t covering each other.
*Put the tray into the oven to bake for 30 minutes, toss them after 15 minutes.
*When the fries look nice and crunchy, take them out of the oven, and place them onto a plate or in a bowl to enjoy.

Pro tip: You can serve them with your favourite sauce and a salad on the side.

How are they healthy?

Instead of frying, the fries are baked, as per Itsines, which makes them comparatively a healthier alternative to regular fries.

