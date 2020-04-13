Tired of the same workout? Seek some fitness inspiration from badminton champ Parupalli Kashyap

Take a look at Parupalli Kashyap working out at home. (Photo: P Kashyap/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Take a look at Parupalli Kashyap working out at home. (Photo: P Kashyap/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are up for a workout challenge, there is no better time than now to take up an activity that you can do at home. You can read up, browse and design a workout plan depending on your fitness goals and body type. What more? You can also consult experts online. But if you still haven’t made up your mind about taking up a new routine, here is some fitness inspiration from none other than badminton champion Parupalli Kashyap, who was seen doing abs workout at home during the lockdown. He also shared the plan.

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

The 33-year-old’s plan consisted of 10 roll-ups, 10 plank crunches, 12 side plank crunches, 10 leg ups, 10 butterflies, 15 toe touches, 15, 6 inch scissors, 10 second hold, 10 six-inch crunches, 12 supermans, 8 single leg crunches, 10 flutter leg lifts.

Why are abs workout necessary?

Working out the abdominal muscles is necessary because of the crucial role they play in maintaining one’s posture, balance and stability. This also improve core strength which helps with range of motion in the limbs, a pertinent aspect when playing sports.

Weak ab muscles are one of the reasons for lower back pain. Working out the ab muscles helps target the spine which makes it more flexible.

Here are some of the benefits of the exercises that Kashyap performed.

Roll ups

Like crunches that directly target the ab muscles, roll-ups promote deep breathing which aids in increasing blood flow and circulation. They also help strengthen the spine, increase flexibility and alignment. They help stretch the otherwise rarely stretched muscles including the neck, calf, and underarm muscles, as well as hamstrings.

Plank crunches

Plank crunches help in tightening up the core and toning the abs.

Side plank crunches

While planks are one of the best bodyweight exercises for the core, the side plank crunch strengthens the upper back and shoulders besides the obliques located in the core.

Leg ups

The posture helps stretch the back of the neck, torso and legs, regulates blood flow as well as relieves mild backache.

Butterflies

It helps open up the chest muscles which makes one’s torso appear toned and balanced.

Supermans

One of the easiest and effective ways to improve core strength in the lower back and obliques is the sueprman which targets the erector spinae that surrounds the spine from the hip to the head and flexes and rotates the spine and neck.

Are you game?

