Use your staircase at home to keep fit; Amy Jackson shows how

Recently, actor Dino Morea took to social media to respond to queries on how basic body workouts like squats and lunges don’t require as much space and can be done by anyone at home. Demonstrating exactly that is actor Amy Jackson who showed how one can perform intense exercises using a staircase at home.
While climbing stairs is a good workout to tone and strengthen the legs, a set of workouts performed on the steps is added bonus. All you need is a simple plan and some fitness motivation. And lending you that the Singh is Bliing actor.
Take a look!
Home workout number in @aloyoga ✌🏻Thanks for the edit & music @bakedbeanmedia @djskt ( now I usually take everything Beyoncé says as Bible BUT don’t listen to her right now. #STAYHOME 😬) Here’s the breakdown: • stair sprints • squat and step • stair taps (1 min) • burpees ( 20 ) • step & side squat • triceps dips ( 20 ) • frog leap to push up Repeat x3 🙌🏼 #quarantine #homeworkout Oh and the staircase isn’t 💯 necessary.. you can adjust the moves slightly and do them on the floor! So don’t come at me with those excuses 🤦🏻♀️
Here is how Amy is keeping fit during the lockdown.
*stair sprints
*squat and step
*stair taps (1 min)
*burpees (20)
*step and side squat
*triceps dips (20)
*frog leap to push up
She repeated each set of exercise three times. And that makes for a good workout plan.
Here’s how balance and resistance exercises on the steps can help you
*While simply climbing and descending stairs may be a good aerobic activity, you can get more out of the workout by adding resistance and balance-related moves. Stair workouts activate the core muscles such as the hamstrings, quads, calves and gluts which become stronger and enhance movement. In fact, such stair workouts are said to target the same muscles as lunges or squats.
*When legs become toned, the leg arteries become flexible allowing blood to move more easily. This helps in keeping the heart healthy.
However, keep the following points in mind
*Good balance is a must for any stair activity, so before starting any type of stair exercise, ensure you are steady on your feet.
*If you have bone issues like osteoporosis, consult your doctor first to know if stair exercises are safe for you.
All set to pump up some adrenaline?
