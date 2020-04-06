Use your staircase at home to keep fit; Amy Jackson shows how

How are you exercising at home? (Photos: Amy Jackson/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) How are you exercising at home? (Photos: Amy Jackson/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Recently, actor Dino Morea took to social media to respond to queries on how basic body workouts like squats and lunges don’t require as much space and can be done by anyone at home. Demonstrating exactly that is actor Amy Jackson who showed how one can perform intense exercises using a staircase at home.

While climbing stairs is a good workout to tone and strengthen the legs, a set of workouts performed on the steps is added bonus. All you need is a simple plan and some fitness motivation. And lending you that the Singh is Bliing actor.

Take a look!

Here is how Amy is keeping fit during the lockdown.

*stair sprints

*squat and step

*stair taps (1 min)

*burpees (20)

*step and side squat

*triceps dips (20)

*frog leap to push up

She repeated each set of exercise three times. And that makes for a good workout plan.

ALSO READ | Want to try sirsasana? Here’s a guide for beginners

Here’s how balance and resistance exercises on the steps can help you

Stairs can help you workout.. here’s how. (Source: File Photo) Stairs can help you workout.. here’s how. (Source: File Photo)

*While simply climbing and descending stairs may be a good aerobic activity, you can get more out of the workout by adding resistance and balance-related moves. Stair workouts activate the core muscles such as the hamstrings, quads, calves and gluts which become stronger and enhance movement. In fact, such stair workouts are said to target the same muscles as lunges or squats.

*When legs become toned, the leg arteries become flexible allowing blood to move more easily. This helps in keeping the heart healthy.

However, keep the following points in mind

*Good balance is a must for any stair activity, so before starting any type of stair exercise, ensure you are steady on your feet.

*If you have bone issues like osteoporosis, consult your doctor first to know if stair exercises are safe for you.

All set to pump up some adrenaline?

