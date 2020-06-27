Use your furniture to ace simple workouts at home; here’s how

Workout at home with the use of your home furniture. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Workout at home with the use of your home furniture. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The past couple of months have completely upended our schedule. Cleaning, cooking, washing, we must perform all kinds of household chores even as we go about our office duties. In the middle of all this, could we work out from home much like we did in the gym? It is unlikely that many of us will return soon to the gym even after the lockdown is lifted, but that is no reason to not keep fit.

Flipkart experts have come up with unique tips and tricks to make use of your home furniture for easy workouts. So, let’s get started!

Here are some pre-workout tips:

*Go for breathable fabrics such as cotton that wick the sweat away from your skin, keeping your body cool.

*Wear comfortable clothes with the right fit, that is, neither too tight nor too loose. For activities such as tummy tucks, inclined mountain climbers and single-leg stand ups, avoid wide-leg or loose pants that could get tangled up.

*Lastly, wear training shoes that are comfortable as wearing the wrong shoes may not just mean a less effective workout but can lead to a bad injury too.

Once a comfortable outfit is chosen, move on to the next step of actually working out.

Use your sofa for tummy tucks

Toning the abs is an essential part any workout regime.

How to do it

Use your sofa for an easy exercise. (Source: Flipkart) Use your sofa for an easy exercise. (Source: Flipkart)

*Sit on the edge of the sofa with both hands placed just beside your hips.

*Maintain a straight spine, bend both knees at 90 degrees and lift your heels off the floor.

*Brace your abs tightly inwards then inhale. You have successfully completed the first step.

*Now, hinge back as far as you can without curving your back. Exhale and draw both knees up to hip height, maintaining their 90-degree position (make sure your back is still straight).

*Lower your legs in a controlled manner and tap your toes back on the floor, holding the hinge position with your upper body.

*Repeat this up to 20 times in a row, exhaling each time you lift your legs. You are done with your abs workout!4

Use your sofa for inclined mountain climbers

Now that you are all warmed up, it is time for a cardio workout.

How to do it

Time to do inclined mountain climbers with the help of your sofa. (Source: Flipkart) Time to do inclined mountain climbers with the help of your sofa. (Source: Flipkart)

*Face the sofa and place your hands on the seat. Align the palms with the shoulders while keeping your arms straight and extended. Slowly stretch your feet back into a plank position and brace your abs in tightly.

*In a quick and controlled motion, draw your knees alternately towards your chest. Make sure you are keeping your shoulders steady the entire time. Do this as fast as you can, for one minute.

Use your bed for tricep dip

How to do it?

Use your bed for tricep dips. (Source: Flipkart) Use your bed for tricep dips. (Source: Flipkart)

*To strengthen the triceps, sit on the edge of the bed with both palms pressed into the edge just beside your hips.

*Walk your feet out away from your body and lift your hips off the bed while keeping your back close to it.

*Lower your hips towards the floor while bending your elbows (don’t let your hips touch the floor, though).

*Now, reverse the process and press out of the dip by extending your arms and lifting the hips slowly. Repeat this exercise 20 times.

Use your chair for single-leg stand up

How to do it

Use your chair for single-leg stand up. (Source: Flipkart) Use your chair for single-leg stand up. (Source: Flipkart)

*Start by standing close to the chair but facing away from it.

*Next, draw your right knee up towards your chest and hold onto it with both hands.

*Then bend your left knee to slowly lower yourself into the chair while still holding your right knee.

*Stand back up, holding your knee the whole time. Follow this process 10 times for each leg.

Use your chair for decline push-up

Now that we are done with abs and lower body workouts, it is time to focus on the upper body. Decline push-ups are excellent for building strong upper chest muscles.

How to do it

Use your chair for decline push ups. (Source: Flipkart) Use your chair for decline push ups. (Source: Flipkart)

*Start by resting your toes on the chair seat while placing your hands on the floor. Now extend your body away from the chair so that your knees are straight. Make sure your arms are extended as much as possible, vertically.

*Next, bend both your elbows and lower your body towards the ground, while maintaining a straight spine. In a slow and controlled motion, straighten your elbows and bring your body back to its original position.

*Repeat this exercise 20 times.

