Suffering from leg pain? These easy home exercises will help

Sitting for long hours can lead to leg and knee pain. (Source: Getty images)

As you work from home, constantly sitting for hours can lead to leg and joint pain. To curb it, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who is also trained in Iyengar yoga, suggested two simple exercises that you can do at home.

In an Instagram video, Diwekar demonstrated steps for the leg pain-reducing exercises, adding that they are also helpful in case of “constipation, bloating, acidity, respiratory problems, cramps in front of thighs”.

Here’s how you can do the exercises:

Exercise 1

* Place a chair against a wall such that the backrest touches the wall.

* Stand in front of the chair, with your back facing the seat.

* Now lift your left leg and place it on the seat at a 90-degree angle as you stand straight. The ankle should be flat and placed at the edge of the seat.

* Place your hands on your waist. Now bend your knee to do a squat and push your weight forward. Hold the position and then rise again without lifting your foot from the chair. Diwekar recommended five repetitions of the exercise. Then repeat with the other leg.

Read| Have arthritis? Some of these exercises can help

Exercise 2

* Place a bolster on the floor. Bend your legs at the knees and sit down in front of the bolster so that your back faces it. Place your hips in between your ankles.

* Widen the gap between your toes. Extend your hands behind you and place it on the floor on either side. Now gradually bend your body and arms backward so that your back reaches the bolster. Lie down on the bolster. Hold the position for a while. Diwekar also recommended this exercise for women who suffer from endometriosis.

Would you like to try these?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd