‘Hold steady… or try to’: Shilpa Shetty shows us how to ace Bala Parsva Bhuja Dandasana

Shilpa Shetty’s yoga series on Instagram has opened up a whole new world of moves that we had no idea about. From the Gatyatmak Hanumand Dand to Vatayanasana, Vyaghrasana to Utthan Pristhasan and Anjaneyasana, the Sukhee actor has stretched herself out on the mat time and again. Her latest video explores the benefits of Bala Parsva Bhuja Dandasana, and we are diligently taking notes. “Hold steady… or try to 😋 ,” Shetty captioned her post, listing out the benefits of regularly doing this exercise:

• Strengthens the arms, wrists, shoulders, and core muscles.

• Opens the hips and improves flexibility in the spine, legs, thighs, and hamstrings.

• Stimulates the digestive and reproductive systems.

• Improves focus, concentration, and willpower

According to Vamsi Krishna Gadwala, Co-founder of Tapasvi Yogashram, Bala Parsva Bhuja Dandasana, or the Baby Grasshopper Pose, is an advanced arm-balancing posture. It helps build strength in the arms, shoulders and wrists. “It deeply activates and strengthens the core, improves balance, coordination and body awareness, stimulates digestive organs through the twisting action,” he elaborated, adding that it also enhances focus, discipline and mental stability, and develops both physical and mental resilience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

How to do the pose?

Gadwala shared a beginner stage guideline on how to ace the baby grasshopper pose: Start with Malasana (yogic squat) to open the hips. Practice gentle spinal twists to build mobility. Work on basic arm balances like Bakasana (Crow Pose) to build arm and core strength.

Scale up:

1. From a squat, twist the torso and place the opposite elbow outside the knee.

2. Place both palms on the ground and begin shifting weight forward.

3. Practice lifting one foot at a time while maintaining the twist.

4. Focus on core engagement and balance rather than full extension.

Advance scaling up:

1. From the twisted squat, plant both palms firmly.

2. Shift your weight forward and lift both feet off the ground.

3. Extend the legs to one side while balancing on the arms.

4. Keep the spine active, gaze forward, and breath steady.

Do’s and Don’ts to keep in mind:

According to Gadwala, here are some basic precautions to keep in mind before you get inspired by Shetty and try your hand at it:

1. Avoid this posture if you have wrist, shoulder, elbow or lower back injuries.

2. Always warm up the wrists, shoulders, hips and spine thoroughly.

3. Do not jump into the pose, this is an advanced arm balance requiring gradual progression.

4. Engage the core to protect the joints and avoid collapsing into the shoulders.

5. Practice under proper guidance, especially if you are a beginner.

6. Pregnant practitioners or those with high blood pressure should avoid deep twists.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.