Ramadan: Hina Khan working out while fasting is goals

During the holy month of Ramadan, people observe day-long fasts from dawn to dusk. At this time, it is especially important to take care of oneself my maintaining a healthy routine so that one feels energised during the day. Doing just that is Hina Khan, who often shares pictures of herself cooking something new, learning a new activity or just working out.

In her recent post, the TV actor shared how Pilates has helped her achieve better mind-body coordination. “Pilates is complete coordination of body, mind and spirit..And I am in complete control of my body,” said Khan.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has been learning Pilates with the help of her trainer, Shefali Shirke.

The actor has also been posting her other workouts. Take a look!

Here’s how working out during fasting is helpful for the body

*If you have been wondering whether you should exercise while fasting considering you won’t be able to replenish the body’s lost fluids after a workout, experts say it is completely healthy to exercise if you don’t have any pre-existing medical conditions. It is said that exercising while fasting may help keep the brain and muscle fibres fighting fit.

*Exercising also helps in keeping the metabolism stable and regularise sleep patterns.

*While high-intensity exercises should ideally be avoided, one can do light and moderate exercises.

*You can also keep high-intensity exercises towards meal times either before sehri or before the fast is broken in the evening. This can help the body recuperate with immediate nutrition.

*But make sure you do not skip warm-up and relaxation exercises as it will affect the blood pressure levels.

*It is considered important to first focus on the upper body rather than the lower body when starting with resistance training. This helps avoid any drop in blood pressure levels.

*To maintain a healthy exercise routine during the month, ensure you are eating a balanced diet and taking adequate amount of liquids. Carbohydrate intake is encouraged during suhur which helps one to stay energetic while a protein-rich diet after breaking the fast helps the body feel rejuvenated.

