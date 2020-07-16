Hina Khan’s graceful ballerina twist to Pilates is goals; watch

Hina Khan’s signature ballet moves with Pilates make for a total body workout. (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Hina Khan’s signature ballet moves with Pilates make for a total body workout. (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

The current health crisis has made everyone focus on building their health and immunity by eating nutritious food and exercising regularly. But doing the same exercises daily can get monotonous and boring. So why not incorporate new moves and make the routine interesting, say by incorporating both aerobic and non-aerobic moves that target core strength and flexibility. One such highly-effective combination is Pilates Barre Fusion or Barre Fusion or the isometric contractions where the practitioner holds challenging poses — such as balancing on a single leg. This combination of non-aerobic Pilates moves with aerobic Barre moves that demand small, intense movements are sure to add variety to your routine and also help burn those calories!

That is exactly what actor Hina Khan was seen doing recently; she also gave us a glimpse into her workout.

The workout’s uniqueness lies in its ability to help the practitioner achieve a more sculpted core, toned body and improved posture. The full body isometric workout also incorporates elements from yoga and strength conditioning.

ALSO READ | Kunal Kapoor: I have a metabolism that’s faster than Usain Bolt

Like in Pilates, Barre workouts also involve high-repetition bodyweight exercises which hold the muscles of the legs, abs, glutes and arms under tension for extended periods. This leads to improved cardio fitness which helps strengthen the body’s ability to maintain posture, stability in the joints and endure balance.

The need to balance on one leg while externally rotating the hips and moving the legs back and forth means all the muscles in the body are being worked. This helps control the body’s movements mindfully.

What to know about Barre Fusion if you are beginner

While Barre Fusion is tough on the muscles, the workout is gentle on the joints as the controlled, smaller movements put less pressure on the spine, ligaments and tendons, reducing the chances of injuries. This also helps one achieve a taller, graceful posture with regular practice. Since it leads to higher metabolic rate, one tends to burn calories even after the workout is over.

While sticky socks are recommended along with a few other Pilates equipment, practitioners can go for ballet slipper, jazz shoes or dance sneakers too instead of practising barefoot.

However, before opting for online classes, it will be a good idea to analyse your body’s aptitude with the help of a trainer.

So, ready to rock like a ballerina?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd