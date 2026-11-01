Himesh Reshammiya is ‘full on motivated’ to get back into ‘ripped mode’; watch video

Following the success of Gunmaaster G9 and Ye Prem Mol Liya, Himesh Reshammiya is “full on motivated from today to get back into super shape”. On Instagram, the Bollywood playback singer and composer shared a glimpse of his fitness routine, featuring weightlifting and strength training, alongside his wife, Sonia Kapoor, in the gym.

“Jai MATADI Let’s Rock 🙏❤️ @soniakapoor06, thanks to you, full on motivated from today to get back into super shape, new mindset, new mission to make super music, super films and get back into ripped mode. After the super success of Gunmaaster and Yeh Prem Mol Liya music, it’s time to go to the next level,” Reshammiya mentioned in the caption of his post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

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Reacting to Himesh Reshammiya’s workout reel, Dr Anoop Dhamangaonkar, Consultant Joint Replacement and Orthopaedic Surgeon, S.L.Raheja Hospital – A Fortis Associate, says that from an orthopaedic point of view, proper exercises are vital to the maintenance of the health of the muscles and bones and improvement of mobility since they can help in avoiding ageing-induced muscle and bone mass losses.

“Strength exercises will allow building up muscle strength, bone density, and joint stability, whereas activities like Pilates can help in strengthening the muscles of the core, increasing flexibility, improving the balance and posture,” he tells indianexpress.com.

At the same time, he says their impact depends heavily on proper execution, as “improper execution, exceeding weight during lifts, rapid increase in training intensity” can lead to excessive load on the joints, tendons, ligaments, and spinal column.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

What to keep in mind

Firstly, Dr Dhamangaonkar says it is critical to adjust workouts to one’s age, current physical condition, medical history, and any musculoskeletal disorders.

“Novices should begin with moderate resistance and gradually increase the load on the muscles under proper guidance,” he shares, adding that proper posture and controlled exercises, along with a warm-up, are necessary to avoid injury.

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Dr Dhamangaonkar stresses that recovery is a crucial part of one’s workouts.

“Appropriate rest, proper nutrition, and consumption of enough protein assist in muscle recovery, while appropriate intake of calcium and vitamin D ensure bone health”, he states, adding that any person who is suffering from joint pain, swelling, discomfort or limited range of motion should not overlook the symptoms and continue working out through the pain.

As a parting remark, the doctor warns that although celebrities’ workouts may motivate people to exercise more, they should not follow routines blindly without considering one’s needs. “The aim should be to strengthen one’s body, protect joints, and preserve mobility for years to come,” he concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.