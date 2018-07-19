Fitness tips: Here’s how sprinting can change your life

Hima Das: One hour of tedious cardio at the gym or 10 sprints for 15 minutes in open air. What’s your pick? (Source: Reuters) Hima Das: One hour of tedious cardio at the gym or 10 sprints for 15 minutes in open air. What’s your pick? (Source: Reuters)

Hima Das’ journey from Assam’s rice fields to becoming India’s first world gold medallist at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland is every athlete’s dream. But it’s almost impossible to believe that Das’ milestone was just a labour of 18 months. Her coach Nipon Das who was the guiding force says, “I keep telling Hima only one thing: dream big. Because only a few are blessed with God-given talent”. The sprinter started off with football – kicking the ball in mud pits with the boys next to the rice field in her Dhing village in Nagaon district.

It was only after an athletics coach with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, during an inter-district meet spotted Das and recognised her skills. things started looking up. While Indians are more into fitness these days, sprinting isn’t always the first choice, despite having the capability to boost metabolism and regulate fat burning hormones.

Here’s how can you benefit from sprinting:

Sprinting = Weight training

Sprinting is an anaerobic exercise so it helps build muscles, just the way weight training does. However, in weight training, only one body part is focused at a time, sprinting on the other hand works on dozens of muscles at the same time.

Boosts metabolism

Sprinting helps to burn a lot of calories in a short span of time but what’s great is that one loses weight even when the workout is over. Confused? Sprinting kick-starts your metabolism that allows burning more calories even when you are not working out.

Healthy heart

Sprinting has fabulous cardiovascular benefits as during this exercise routine the muscles make your heart pump harder, thus improving overall blood circulation.

Time-saving

How often do you blame the clock for skipping your workout routine? This is a frequent problem considering long working hours. Sprints can be your quick fix for a healthy body as just a few rounds can do the needful.

No specific setting

All you need is a nice pair of running shoes and around 100 meters of tracks or space – and you are good to go. Working out in the open air is always better then air-conditioned atmosphere as it reduces stress too.

