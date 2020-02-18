High tempo music can improve workout sessions; here’s how

Use of music during training can stimulate people to undertake different kinds of exercises. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Use of music during training can stimulate people to undertake different kinds of exercises. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You joined the gym with a lot of zest, but now lethargy has kicked in. So, do you excuse yourself and cancel your membership, or keep pushing hard despite the boredom? Well, neither. A new study has revealed that it is possible to go back to enjoying your workout sessions, and all you need is a little bit of music. Curious? Read on.

According to a recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology, the use of music during training can stimulate people to undertake different kinds of exercises. If you are distracted or facing any kind of discomfort, the music can take your mind off it, and help you push through your workout session. In fact, listening to high-tempo music is even better, as it can make working out less challenging and more enjoyable and impactful, the study says.

What the research says

To understand the role of music in workout sessions, the researchers from Italy surveyed 19 women, who took part in activities such as biking, jogging, walking, and even weightlifting. They exercised under the following conditions: without music, with slow music, with high tempo music, and with extremely fast-paced music. The women’s heart rates were measured, and it was found that those who listened to high-tempo music experienced highest heart rates, and also said their session was less difficult.

“The results demonstrate that the beneficial effects of music are more likely to be seen in endurance exercise. Consequently, music may be considered an important tool to stimulate people engaging in low intensity physical exercise,” the report stated.

The musical motivation

It is hard to commit yourself to working out daily. But, with music making a significant impact on the mind and the body, the process can get easier. Various studies of similar nature done in the past suggest that music can also increase how long people exercise. Experts believe that music can cause a surge in the serotonin levels in the body, thereby improving the mood and making the experience enriching.

