Here’s what Katrina Kaif’s ‘abs day’ workout looks like

Katrina Kaif is a thorough fitness enthusiast. She trains with celebrity trainer and close friend Yasmin Karachiwala and often shares videos of their fun but grueling workouts.

The actor has also often spoken about how she likes to be consistent with her diet and workouts, and her recent video is proof.

The newly-wed-bride took to Instagram to share her last workout of the year with Yasmin. In it, katrina was seen pushing it through the reps as she performed crunches and leg raises on a Pilates equipment, visibly enjoying herself.

She added a gif to the Instagram stories that said “last workout of the year” and “abs day”. She was dressed in a hot pink racerback top, blue leggings, black and green sneakers and had her hair tied in a simple ponytail.

Katrina Kaif’s abs day consists of ab crunches. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif’s abs day consists of ab crunches. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

In the first story, Katrina was performing leg raises on her left leg with a brief hold and tie flips for stretching the calves while supporting her upper back with the help of bands.

Katrina trains with her friend and celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina trains with her friend and celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

In the second story, she and Yasmin could be seen performing crunch pulses, also with the help of the bands which works on the whole core area.

Katrina’s last Instagram post was with husband Vicky Kaushal on Christmas. She was dressed in a floral, full-sleeved Zimmerman dress while Vicky was wearing a powder blue shirt and beige trousers, both smiling ear-to-ear as they hugged it out in front of a pretty Christmas tree.

