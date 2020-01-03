Here’s how a plank a day can keep the doctor away

Here are some of the health benefits that might give you the right amount of motivation. (Source: File Photo) Here are some of the health benefits that might give you the right amount of motivation. (Source: File Photo)

With New Year’s celebrations coming to an end, it is time to get back to our fitness routines to get back in shape. And a great way to begin is with the ‘plank a day’ challenge. Although the trend isn’t as popular as it used to be, the results remain remarkable even today. Back pain, which comes from lack of strength, poor posture due to slumped shoulders and overall weakness and fatigue, including shortness of breath could be some of the signs that indicate weak core strength.

ALSO READ | From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: Know the fitness workout that’s fast becoming B-Town’s favourite

Doing a five-minute plank will not only help you lose weight, it will also add to your strength, balance and stamina. The core, composed of the upper and lower abdominals as well as the side, back, psoas and glutei muscles, provides a muscular framework that protects internal organs, aids movement and lends balance and stability to the whole body.

ALSO READ | Lose fat and improve strength: 5 core exercises you can easily do anywhere

From wrestler Sakshi Malik to actors like Jacqueline Fernandes and Aditi Rao Hydari, many women practice the plank to stay in shape. Planking is done by holding your body off the ground in a straight line. It might look easy but is actually quite difficult.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulse fitness studio (@pulsefitnessstudio7) on Nov 14, 2019 at 5:09am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costi Fit (@costi_fit) on Nov 9, 2019 at 4:55am PST

It takes endurance and strength in the abs, back and core to so a consistent plank for even a minute. Here are some of the health benefits that might give you the right amount of motivation.

* The plank can be done easily at home or at any convenient place. It is great for your core, and since its a body weight workout it is consistently tailored as you gain weight.

* The plank works out a tremendous number of muscles in your body, which makes them appealing for all sorts of training — strength, endurance, you name it.

* Planks can even be beneficial for those wanting to do cardio training.

* By performing a plank on a daily basis you will end up burning more calories even when you’re sedentary. It will not only provide an additional metabolic boost but also ensure it remains high all day long, even when you sleep.

* It improves the flexibility of your body. It stretches nearly all our posterior muscle groups such as shoulder, collar bone and shoulder blades, while also expanding the hamstrings, toes and arches of our feet.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd