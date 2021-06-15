Here are five expert-recommended simple exercises for your abs

In the pandemic, we have all struggled with weight, having put on a few kilos in the absence of daily exercising and a regular routine. But if you are fretting about it, do not. Weight loss and gain are often temporary — your body’s way of adjusting to a new schedule.

While many of us have been working from home for months now, we have a fair idea of our routine, and as such, can always squeeze in a few simple exercises for fat-burning and to get back in shape.

ALSO READ | Effective expert tips to improve your posture

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a few quick, simple and fun ab workout exercises. Remember, it is the torso area where the weight accumulates.

“Do each exercise for a minute without any rest in between to get your abs on fire,” she recommends. Read on to find out more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

The first exercise you can try is called the ‘tuck in crunch’, which involves lying on your back, with your legs bent and lifted, and you pulling them towards the chest, with your hands meeting underneath the thighs.

The next one is called ‘single straight leg stretch’, which involves being on the ground, with your upper body slightly lifted and your legs straight. Take turns to stretch your legs and reach for your calf muscle. While one leg is in the air, the other must stay on the ground.

‘Plank tik tok’ is the third one, which will have you on your fours on the ground, your legs straight, your arms parted shoulder-length. Gently lift one leg and then stretch it to the side, followed by another.

ALSO READ | Six must-do exercises when recovering from Covid

‘Single leg V-up’ is simple. Lie down on the ground and then raise one leg and pull yourself up without any support. Do the same with the other leg.

For ‘seated crossbody twist’, you must be on the ground, your hands behind your head. Turn to one side and twist your upper body while raising that side’s leg; do the same with the other side as well.

Would you like to try these exercises?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle