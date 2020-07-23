4 simple exercises to tone your arms without lifting weights

These 4 exercises are super basic and don’t involve any weight lifting. (Photo: Getty) These 4 exercises are super basic and don’t involve any weight lifting. (Photo: Getty)

Do you aspire to have a fit body and toned arms but just cannot take out time to exercise? Do not worry, we have you covered. We understand that you are busy and do not get time to workout, which is why we have 4 super simple exercises for you which are perfect to get toned arms. And the best thing, you ask? These exercises do not involve lifting any weights! So what are you waiting for? Check them out below.

Tricep pushes

An advanced variation of the basic push-up, to do this exercise get into the plank position but making sure your palms are close together and your arms are at your side. Lower your chest and do as many planks as you can. This exercise ensures your tricep muscles are getting engaged.

Elbow touches

Stand on your yoga mat and stretch your arms forward. Then close your fists and bend your elbows at 90 degrees. Now bring your bent elbows closer to your face so that they touch. Do this 10-15 times.

These exercises will surely make you feel the burn! (Photo: Getty) These exercises will surely make you feel the burn! (Photo: Getty)

Half cobra pushup

Lay down on your stomach. Place your hands on the side in a way that your palms are pressed on the ground next to your armpits. Now keep your elbows straight and lift the upper half of your body. Hold for a second and lower your back. Do this at least 10-15 times.

Prayer pulses

In this exercise, you have to ensure that your elbows touch each other at all times. Get your palm together in ‘Namaste’ posture; make sure they are at the level of your chest. Now maintain the posture and move your arms up and down. Do this 10 times; it engages not only the biceps but also your pectorals and the shoulders.

