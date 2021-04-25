6 reasons why women should not give up on strength training

Next time, whether you are working out in the gym or at home, do not hesitate to pick up those weights and get in shape. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women are often told that the most effective workout for weight loss is practising cardio like running on the treadmill, Zumba or aerobics. Not only that, often many try to ditch the strength training because it gives their body a slightly masculine look. This, however, is not true.

“But, this is a misconception. On the contrary, strength training is hugely beneficial for women. It will not only help them lose weight faster, and achieve better health but also gain strength and confidence” says Mr Jitendra Chouksey, Founder of FITTR.

Check out these 6 reasons to get you started with strength training!

Facilitates efficient fat loss

It has been found that women have about 6 to 11 per cent more body fat than men. When one Includes strength training in their workout routine, it helps develop muscles and burns fat faster says Chouksey.

It also speeds up the metabolic rate, which aids faster absorption of nutrients. More importantly, strength training helps in burning calories not only during the workout but also while the body is at rest. “The reason is – muscles need more energy to sustain as well as repair after strength training. Therefore, strength training is an effective way to achieve fat loss” he explains.

Promotes healthy bones

There are several studies to suggest that strength training for women helps increasing bone density over a period of time, and makes bones stronger. As a result, the chances of women developing age-related osteoporosis are reduced considerably. Moreover, stronger bones and increased muscle mass can help bring better flexibility and balance.

Reduces risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes

“According to a study by National Institute on Aging (NIA) and Harvard Medical School, women averaging 62.6 years, who did any type of regular strength training, achieved a 30 per cent reduction in the incidence of type 2 diabetes (T2D)” says Chouksey.

Additionally, their risk of developing cardiovascular disease dropped by 17 per cent. Experts believe that strength training plays an important role in reducing the risk of various cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Decreases stress and anxiety

Strength training requires focus and concentration, which, in turn, help in channelising energy. Endorphins released during exercise gets us pumped up, improving our mood.

“This helps in diverting your mind from all the stress and other problems. Resistance training at a low-to-moderate intensity produces the most reliable and robust decrease in anxiety and stress, according to research. Plus, achieving a fit body can work wonders for our confidence” he adds.

Better sleep quality

After working out, our body requires rest to rejuvenate. Therefore, if one has trouble falling asleep or wants to improve the quality of sleep, strength training really works. A heavy workout can help in calming the body into a deeper sleep to help drive the rejuvenation process.

Enhances strength

“Weight training is one of the best ways to improve strength in areas such as the core, legs, lower back and upper body. This, in turn, enhances a woman’s ability to perform daily activities at work and home with ease” lastly adds Chouksey.

