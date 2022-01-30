Henry Cavill urges people to start their fitness journeys: ‘Get out there and do it’

‘Fitness is a way of life’ – a rather common adage heard since ages, it is easier said than done. Choosing to wake up and stay consistently active is no easy feat. It requires constant dedication and determination to stay fit and reach those fitness goals that you keep dreaming about.

It always helps when a public figure chooses to inspire people by highlighting the importance of regular physical activity. Actor Henry Cavill, popular for playing the role of Superman — and currently seen in the Netflix show ‘The Witcher‘ — is known to use social media to interact with audiences. Previously, he had chosen Instagram as a medium to discuss mental health issues and this time, the topic of conversation was fitness.

Take a look at the post here:

Wishing his audience “a happy Sunday”, Henry asked if they have started their fitness journeys yet. He said, “I just wanted to check-in on your fitness journeys, have you started yet, and if you’ve started, are you looking after yourself?”

The actor went on to highlight the importance of remaining consistent in fitness journeys and that the end goal is to remain physically healthy. He said, “Make sure that you keep on going, get out there and do it!”

He continued: ”Don’t be intimidated. Even if it is just going to the gym and spending 20 minutes on the elliptical or a session of weight training. Get out there and do it!”

The actor mentioned a few additional and crucial key things to follow on a fitness journey. They are:

*Diet

*Sleep

*Supplements

Do you feel motivated?

