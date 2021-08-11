Henry Cavill opens up on his diet, fitness and mental health: ‘I focus on what I can control’

The 38-year-old actor, who is known for his ripped physique, has essayed some powerful roles in the past, including that of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, and Superman in the DC movies. (Photo: Instagram/@henrycavill)

With many conversations around mental health happening around the world today, it becomes important when a celebrity joins in, and talks about their experiences, conveying the message that everyone deals with these issues, and that you are not alone, no matter where in the world you find yourself to be.

Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill recently shared his philosophy on mental health. He told People that he focuses on things that are in his control. “When it comes to my mental health, [I] focus on what I can control and work on that. And that gives me something to work towards rather than something to deal with or work through or manage my life through.”

The 38-year-old actor, who is known for his ripped physique, has essayed some powerful roles in the past, including that of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, and Superman in the DC movies. He told the outlet that he spends hours training for these physically-demanding roles, and that he didn’t discover his love for the gym until later in life. “When I was in school I played sports. I wasn’t the most spectacular physical specimen back then, but I definitely had drive,” he was quoted as telling People.

While today the actor “likes to maintain a baseline level of fitness that can be adjusted depending on his work”, his fitness routine was impacted in December, when he injured his hamstring while working on The Witcher.

“When I look back, I realise, yes, it was a hard time. I think one of the skills I’ve picked up over the years is just forging ahead regardless of difficulty or hard work or trials and tribulations. So when the hamstring injury came, I tried to look at the silver lining. It was like, ‘Okay. I was working insane hours and it was exhausting and I now physically can’t work because I’m on crutches.’ So, I was focusing more on taking the time off and going, ‘How can I best heal myself?'”

The actor also said that nutrition plays a huge role in his life.

“My diet at the moment is more maintenance because I don’t have any shirtless scenes coming up… Breakfast is a scoop and a half of 100 per cent grass-fed whey protein with a cup and a half of oats and berries blended with water, plus a two-egg omelette with two turkey rashers and 4 ounces of beef filet.

“Three hours later I’ll have 6 ounces of chicken breast with white rice, and three hours after that, another 6 ounces of chicken breast with brown rice. Three hours after that I’ll have 5 ounces of filet of beef with sweet potato,” Cavill revealed, adding that before bed, he will have a protein shake.

The actor enjoys one cheat meal a week, which “depends on location and what [he is] feeling”. “One of the great things about cheat meals is that you’ll probably be thinking about it for a week and once you get there, it’ll be an excited order of a pizza or Indian food or it will be a Sunday roast which I’ll cook to make an event out of it.”

