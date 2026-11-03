Heart attack survivor says he lost 40+ kgs with walking: ‘Started at 41 steps’

Heart attack survivor Shaumit Biswas took to Instagram to share how he lost 40 kg by walking on a walking pad. “Walking became a game changer in my journey as a heart attack survivor who had to lose 40+ kgs to become healthy. It’s not about 10K steps; it’s more about when you do them,” he said.

Biswas, who suffered a heart attack at 31 due to a “genetically driven marker called Lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a)”, listed why walking matters:

Low effort, high impact

Walking is simple, accessible and one of the easiest ways to increase your daily calorie expenditure. You don’t need to destroy yourself in the gym to move more.

When you walk matters

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“I made walking after meals a compulsion. Even a 10–15 minute walk after eating can help you stay active throughout the day and support better blood sugar control. This aids the body in losing more fat and keeps your appetite and cravings in check,” said Biswas.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

More movement = more calories burned

Weight loss ultimately comes down to creating a calorie deficit. “Increasing your daily steps is a simple way to burn more calories without adding another intense workout. The key here is gradual increase. I started at 41 steps and worked my way to 10k+ daily,” said Biswas.

Walking makes the heart smile

As a heart attack survivor, there were a lot of restrictions on movement. “That’s when walking became my best friend. Walking regularly supports cardiovascular fitness, circulation and overall heart health. And unlike extreme workouts, it’s something most people can build into their everyday routine,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Don’t underestimate the boring stuff

His biggest lesson after losing 40+ kgs? “You don’t need one magical workout. You need habits you can repeat every single day. Walk after your meals. Get your steps in. Keep moving.”

Dr Vimlesh Pandey, consultant cardiologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said walking can be an important part of recovery after a heart attack, provided it is started at the right time and according to the treating doctor’s advice.

“It is a low-impact activity that allows the heart and muscles to gradually regain strength without placing the same demand on the body as strenuous exercise. For someone carrying excess weight, regular walking also increases daily energy expenditure and can support gradual weight loss when combined with appropriate nutrition. However, recovery is not the same for everyone, so exercise intensity and duration should be individualised,” said Dr Pandey.

Story continues below this ad

Is walking after meals particularly beneficial for people trying to lose weight or manage blood sugar?

A short, easy walk after a meal can help because muscles use glucose for energy, which may reduce the rise in blood sugar after eating.

“It also prevents long periods of sitting and adds movement to the day. However, walking after meals should not be viewed as a shortcut to weight loss. Fat loss depends on the overall balance between calorie intake, physical activity, sleep and other lifestyle factors. Consistency matters more than trying to achieve a particular step count on a single day,” Dr Pandey told indianexpress.com.

Is 10,000 steps a day necessary for heart health?

The 10,000-step figure is not magical. “The more important question is whether a person is becoming progressively more active within their individual limits. Someone recovering from a cardiac event may begin with short walks and gradually increase duration and frequency. Even modest increases in daily movement can be meaningful, especially for people who were previously sedentary. The target should therefore be realistic and medically appropriate rather than dictated by a fixed number,” said Dr Pandey.

Are walking pads safe for heart patients?

Dr Pandey concurred that a walking pad can be convenient, particularly for people who find it difficult to walk outdoors because of weather, traffic or accessibility. “But convenience should not replace medical guidance. After a heart attack, patients should generally progress through activity in a structured manner, often as part of cardiac rehabilitation. They should stop exercising and seek medical attention if they develop chest discomfort, unusual breathlessness, dizziness, fainting or palpitations,” said Dr Pandey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaumit Biswas (@hustle_muscle.sb)

What to consider?

Don’t mistake recovery for a race. “Regular, manageable movement is usually more valuable than occasional intense workouts. Walking can become a sustainable habit, but it should sit alongside prescribed medicines, a heart-healthy diet, adequate sleep, risk-factor control and regular medical follow-up. For a cardiac patient, the goal is not simply to complete more steps; it is to become progressively fitter and healthier without compromising safety,” said Dr Pandey.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.