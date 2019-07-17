Health tips: Simple exercises that will help relieve knee pain

Knee bone, which is the largest bone in the body, connects the shin bone and the thigh bone. It is also considered to be one of the most complicated joints in the human body. The main function of the knee joint is to straighten, bend and carry the weight of the body.

The initial or fundamental cause of knee pain could either be sudden, or even due to an old injury or an underlying condition. Irrespective of the cause or the pain, one way to reduce or get rid of it is by regularly performing knee exercises.

“You can get in touch with a reliable physiotherapist or a professional consultant who can recommend the right exercises and guide you to get over the pain,” says Dr Nilesh Makvana, senior consultant at H.E.A.L Institute (a specialist in physiotherapy and sports massages), who shares a few exercises that will help relieve knee pain.

Isometrics of the knee (Quadriceps and Hamstring)

Isometric exercises can be performed by people suffering from knee pain. They can do these knee strengthening exercises while sitting on the sofa or bed as they do not involve quick or constant moves.

To start the exercise, roll a towel and place it under your knee, lift your knee a bit and place it back on the towel for 10 seconds. You can repeat this process 10 times. This is also known as quad sets.

The next is hamstring set; put a bolster under your ankle and repeat the exercise. This way you are not making movements but simply strengthening your knee.

Hip Strengthening

Stand straight, lift your right leg and bend it in such a way that it creates a 90 degree angle at your hip. Stand in the same position for five seconds and then return to the original position. Repeat this exercise 10 times.

Other exercises that will help strengthen the hips are standing and taking your leg sideways and backward. This exercise helps you to strengthen your core so that you can walk, climb and stand up easily.

Calf (Gastrocnemius and soleus) exercises

You must start this exercise by putting the front of your foot on the step and the heel hanging on the edge. Gradually, lower the heel so that your ankle gets fully flexed. The next step is to rise on your toes, but remember to keep your knees straight. You can also sit on a chair with your legs forming 90-degree angle and perform the exercise.

Squats

The secret to power squats is to find the right rhythm for your body. For starters, you can stretch your hands out in front of your body and begin doing slow squats for about two seconds. As you get comfortable, gradually increase the time you hold the position. Squat helps you to strengthen not only the knee but also the hip and calf muscles.

Lunges

Place your hands on your hips and then take a deep lunge forward with your right leg and then push back up to your original position. Repeat the same with your left leg. Keep in mind to keep your shoulders back and tight.