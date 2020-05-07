Heading out for your workout session? Keep these things in mind

Wear the right thing when you step out. Ideally, avoid wearing anything heavy that will make you sweat a lot. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Wear the right thing when you step out. Ideally, avoid wearing anything heavy that will make you sweat a lot. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The restrictions have been eased just a little, but we are still in lockdown. Social distancing is still the norm and gyms remain shut, but if you are looking for a quick workout session outdoors, keep in mind that you must avoid interacting closely with people. With summers already here, here are some must-knows, and dos and don’ts.

* Wear the right thing when you step out. Ideally, avoid wearing anything heavy that will make you sweat a lot — so avoid cotton and wool. If it is during the day, wear lighter colours of athletic wear. Those who sweat a lot can wear some head and wrist bands, too.

* Keep yourself hydrated. This is a must. The temperatures have begun to soar and you do not want to fall sick and become dangerously dehydrated in the heat. Drink a lot of water all through the day, and have some fluids and juices, too. Before you step out and after you are back, intake of oral fluids is a must.

* Plan your workouts, especially the time that suits you the most. If you step out in the afternoon heat, it will be a merciless session. You can consider early morning sessions when there are not many people outside, or late evening runs. Basically any time when the sun is not beating down upon you.

* Know what you need to eat. Eating foods that are high in electrolytes will be beneficial. This means you must have a lot of bananas, coconut water, watermelon, yogurt, and other such body-friendly summer foods to replenish the electrolyte reserve lost during sweating.

* Do not go for intense outdoor sessions in the heat. Warm up and cool down at home. Opt for lighter activities like a jog or a brisk-walking session.

Depending on where you are and the restrictions that are in place, we would advise you adhere to the rules that have been set. Ideally, stay at home till it is completely safe for you to head out. There are many exercises that you can do from the comfort of your house. They are easy and effective, and all you need to do is try.

