Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Hazel keech hits the gym to get her ‘an ante body’ back post delivery

“Bounce back post-baby? Naah..Burn it back baby. Getting back to my Aa Ante Body,” she wrote in the post.

hazel keechThe actor gave birth to a baby boy this January (Source: Hazel Keech)

Hazel Keech, who has been off the radar for quite some time now, has made a comeback, and that too with a bang. The Bodyguard actor is all motivated to get back into shape post delivery.

She took to Instagram to share a post wherein the actor was working out. “Bounce back post-baby? Naah…Burn it back baby. Getting back to my Aa Ante Body,” she wrote in the post.

In the video, the actor set the ball rolling with a weight ball exercise in reps where she was throwing down the ball and picking it up. After that, she performed a form of string squats, post which she repeated the first exercise while sitting on her knees. In the end, she did an arm stretching exercise with the help of strings.

The actor wore an orange tie-dye and black cycling shorts. Many commended her for her dedication. Among others, Yuvraj Singh came out to be the best cheerleader, “Yo hazey go hazey (sic),” he commented on the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial) 

Yuvraj and Hazel welcomed a baby boy this year in January, whom the couple named Orion Keech Singh. In their joint statement, which was posted on their social media accounts, the couple wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial) 

Recently the actor also shared an adorable picture with her husband and son. “Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars,” she captioned the post.

10-09-2022
