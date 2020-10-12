Have a bucket at home? Use it to perform these basic exercises

Among the many fitness ideas that you already have, here is something new for you -- bucket workout. (Source: Pixabay)

After so many months of staying at home, you may have learnt that home-based fitness is easier than you would have initially expected. With many workout options available to you, you can pick one every day and give a unique spin to the routine. Among the many ideas that you already have, here is something new for you — bucket workout. Wondering what it is? Well, since it is a prop found in every house, EasyHuman — a health club and café — suggests some strength or resistance training workouts.

To begin with, fill a small bucket that has a handle with 25 per cent water. Keep in mind that every movement has to be super-slow so that the water does not spill over. It will also increase the muscle tension, making you feel stronger faster.

After a few, days when you get accustomed to the load, increase the level of water in the bucket, so as to increase the ‘resistance’. This, in turn, will help you increase your strength. Repeat all the movements 12-15 times for three sets, or do as much as you are comfortable with initially. Read on.

* Bucket squats: Hold the bucket from the upper rim with both hands. Set your feet shoulder-width apart and sit back till your knees are at 90 degrees. Then stand up straight again while holding the bucket in place and moving slowly so that the water moves minimally within the bucket. Repeat this movement 12-15 times for three sets.

* Bucket rows: Hold the bucket from the upper rim with both arms fully extended down. Bend your upper body into a 45-degree angle and pull the bucket up to your mid-section or upper abs and extend arms again to work out your back with this rowing action.

* Bucket press: Lie down on a bench or on the floor and hold the bucket upright from the lower edge, keeping it on your chest with arms folded on the side of your body. Now push the bucket up slowly until your arms are fully extended above your chest in this lying position. Bring the bucket back down and repeat the action to work out your chest muscles.

* Bucket front raise: Stand up and hold the bucket with both hands from the handle in front of your body. Raise the bucket to shoulder level and bring it down to thigh level to complete one repetition for your shoulder.

* Bucket curl: Reduce the water in the bucket by half. Hold the bucket in one hand by the handle to the side of your body and raise it to shoulder level. Keep your upper arm stable along your body and only move from the elbow to bring the bucket up and down laterally. Taking the bucket down slowly will also work your triceps simultaneously. Repeat on the other side for a balanced workout of the arms.

Are you game for these workout challenges?

