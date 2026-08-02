Sprints, jumps and cone drills: The workout style Harshvardhan Rane swears by

Harshvardhan Rane has almost wrapped up filming for his upcoming release Force 3, and the Sanam Teri Kasam actor has set his sights on his next project. Taking to Instagram, he shared a short workout video demonstrating a high-intensity functional training routine, including sprints, cone drills, hurdle jumps and explosive bodyweight moves rolled into one session. “FORCE 3 shoot gets over in a couple of days. Prep for next film starts now,” he captioned the post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

Decoding his routine, Dr Nitish Kapil, Consultant, Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital Jalandhar, says Rane’s workout highlights how, unlike traditional gym routines that often focus on individual muscle groups, this style of training engages multiple muscles simultaneously while also challenging the heart and lungs to work harder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

According to him,

Sprinting from a crouched start builds lower-body power and improves running mechanics along with cardiovascular stamina.

Cone weaving sharpens footwork, balance and the ability to change direction quickly.

Hurdle jumps, being plyometric in nature, build explosive strength and stabilise the knees and ankles, useful both for performance and for guarding against injury.

Put together, Dr Kapil says that these drills raise heart-lung capacity, sharpen reaction time and burn a good number of calories, which makes them useful for fat loss without eating into muscle mass. “They also train the core and improve overall movement quality, lowering injury risk in sport and daily life alike,” he tells indianexpresws.com.

The expert also reiterates that doing this kind of training two to three times a week is enough for most people to see real gains in stamina and agility. “The goal isn’t to copy an actor’s exact routine but to build fitness at a pace that suits your own body,” he stresses.

What to note

Before starting every session, Dr Kapil says that one should make sure to have 10-15 minutes of dynamic warm-up.

For sprints, he suggests staying upright after the first few strides, driving the knees and swinging the arms naturally. “During cone drills, keep knees soft, stay light on your feet, and focus on clean direction changes rather than raw speed,” he says, adding: “When doing hurdle jumps, land on the balls of your feet with knees slightly bent to cushion the impact.”

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All in all, make sure to keep your core braced, breathe steadily, and prioritise form over intensity and build up gradually instead of jumping straight into advanced drills. Hydration and the cool-down afterward is crucial.

Precautions to keep in mind

Dr Kapil says this kind of training is demanding, so beginners should first build a base with walking, jogging, cycling and basic strength work before attempting sprints or plyometrics. “Anyone with heart conditions, uncontrolled blood pressure, past joint injuries or chronic back pain should check with a doctor first,” he says.

Finally, he warns that the usual mistakes include skipping warm-ups, training on hard or uneven ground, chasing speed over form, and not resting enough. “Consistency and correct technique matter far more than intensity. That’s what actually keeps you fit and injury-free long term,” Dr Kapil concludes.