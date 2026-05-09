Harshvardhan Rane has gained 12kg in 6 months for Force 3: ‘Cutting starts tomo!’

Harshvardhan Rane is busy preparing for his upcoming movie release, Force 3, and the actor recently took to Instagram to share a fitness update. “Gained 12 kg in 6 months for #FORCE3, ” he mentioned in the caption, adding that he “touched 93 kg today on my director’s demand for the role. Cutting starts tomo!”

Deepalakshmi, a registered dietitian at Shree Balaji Medical College, Chennai, explained that bulking and cutting are structured phases used in fitness to change body composition.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

A guide to bulking and cutting

“Bulking refers to a planned period of eating more calories than the body needs to help build muscle, while cutting is a phase where calorie intake is reduced to lose body fat while trying to maintain the muscle gained,” she told indianexpress.com.

These phases are commonly followed in strength training, but they are not necessary for everyone, especially those aiming for general health.

“During a bulking phase, the body gets extra energy, which supports muscle growth when combined with regular strength training. Protein intake plays an important role in this process,” said Deepalakshmi.

During a bulking phase, the body gets extra energy, which supports muscle growth when combined with regular strength training. (Source: Instagram/@harshvardhanrane) During a bulking phase, the body gets extra energy, which supports muscle growth when combined with regular strength training. (Source: Instagram/@harshvardhanrane)

However, not all the extra calories go into building muscle—some fat gain is expected. Overeating, especially through unhealthy foods, can lead to excessive fat gain and should be avoided.

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According to her, in the cutting phase, the goal is to reduce body fat by eating fewer calories than the body needs. “While this helps the body use stored fat for energy, there is also a risk of losing muscle if the diet is too restrictive. To prevent this, it is important to continue strength training and maintain good protein intake,” she shared, warning against extreme dieting or relying only on cardio as it can lead to tiredness, nutrient deficiencies, and slower metabolism.

Deepalakshmi suggested that a safe approach to bulking is to increase calorie intake slightly, by about 250–500 kcal per day, along with adequate protein and a balanced diet. For cutting, a moderate calorie reduction of around 300–500 kcal per day is recommended, without compromising on nutrition.

Including a mix of whole foods such as cereals, pulses, fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and protein-rich foods helps support overall health, she added.

However, note that bulking and cutting may not be suitable for everyone.

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Deepalakshmi reiterated that adolescents, people with a history of disordered eating, or those with medical conditions should be cautious and seek professional advice. “For most people, a steady approach that includes regular exercise, balanced eating, and small calorie adjustments is more practical and sustainable for long-term health,” she concluded.

Harshvardhan Rane has been trending on Google for over 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.