‘Taking care of yourself can be fun and very rewarding’: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reveals his ‘mad’ HIIT workout

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has been working really hard to achieve his fitness goals, and the results are definitely showing. As such, sharing a glimpse of his well-toned physique, the Kapoor scion revealed his high-energy HIIT or High-Intensity Interval Training workout with trainer Neal Drew.

Take a look.

“HIIT workout with @DrewNealpt was mad today…10 sprints for 30 seconds each with 101 minute brisk walks super set with 50 jump squats and 50 jump pushups followed by 30 burpees, 30 crunches followed by 30 bench jumps and 30 medicine ball twists…all in 45 minutes…needed ice afterwards…” he shared.

In another Instagram Story, he shared that the power workout session was followed by a sunset and a hot shower to complete hot and cold recovery. “Taking care of yourself can be fun and very rewarding,” he added, alongside a mirror selfie showing off his toned physique.

Why is a high energy HIIT recommended?

HIIT workouts boost anaerobic capacity and muscular strength, and the steady-paced cardio exercises build endurance as they primarily rely on the oxidative energy system, explained Varun Rattan, co-founder of The Body Science Academy, Noida. “Aerobic refers to the body’s process of producing energy with oxygen. It includes all exercises that last more than two minutes. HIIT, on the other hand, is more suitable for individuals who want to produce maximum power in minimum time, such as sprints. Besides, those looking for a fast workout may be drawn to HIIT,” said Rattan.

Stressing that such exercises also have an ‘after burn’ effect, registered dietitian Garima Goyal said, “You need more oxygen for recovery, which boosts the body’s metabolism and you burn more calories.”

According to Goyal, HIIT leads to a “more productive day with increased focus”.

“Post HIIT, recovery foods should include sufficient protein such as dairy products, eggs, and omega 3 rich foods such as fish etc. consumed within 30 minutes to one hour of exercise. Don’t forget to sip water continuously during, before, and after HIIT workouts,” she told indianexpress.com.

