Harleen Sethi aces yoga asanas with effortless ease; take a look

If, two months into the new year, you are still lacking the motivation to get started with your fitness journey, here is some coming straight your way from actor Harleen Sethi.

“@moonomens prediction for me is that I’m going to be introduced to new states of being this year and I’m going to be positively surprised by how differently my life is going to pan out from what I ever imagined …wohooo! Looking forward to 2023 with eyes and heart wide open,” she captioned some pictures of herself acing yoga asanas by the sea, captured by her trainer Sarvesh Shashi.

In the pictures, the Gone Game 2 actor could be seen doing Natarajasana, Chakrasana, and Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana.

Also Read | Simple yoga asanas and lifestyle practices to relieve stress and anxiety

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi)

Natarajasana

How to do?

*Stand straight with your legs together and your right hand in front of you.

*Inhale and bend your left knee from the back.

*Exhale, and grab your left angle with her left hand

*Your left toe should point towards the ceiling while pressing your ankle against the body.

*Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release.

Yoga trainer Ira Trivedi told indianexpress.com that Natarajasana pose helps with balance, flexibility and mobility.

Chakrasana

How to do?

Advertisement

*Lie flat on your back with your feet apart.

*Bend the knees with your feet placed on the ground close to your body.

*Bring your palms under your shoulders such that the fingers point towards the shoulders and the elbows are shoulder-width apart.

*Inhale and press your palms on the floor. Lift your shoulders and elbow, and your hips. Your feet should be pressed to the floor.

*Lift up your body and roll your spine to resemble a semi-circular arch.

*Straighten your arms and legs as much as possible. Hold the position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

Trivedi mentioned that Chakrasana helps open up the heart and chest, helping one breathe deeper. Chakrasana, or Urdhva Dhanurasana, is a deep stretch that helps improve strength and flexibility, and also brings blood flow to the head.

Also Read | Malaika Arora adds fun to her daily fitness routine with a ‘danda’

Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana

How to do

Advertisement

*In Tadasana pose, take a few breaths.

*Inhale and bend the right leg at the knee. Hold the right toe with your right hand and as you exhale, stretch the right leg out towards the outside extending the leg and arm out completely and balance the body on the left side of the body on the left foot.

Mentioning that the asana gets its meaning from Sanskrit terms ‘pada’ meaning foot, ‘angustha’ meaning big toe, and ‘asana’ meaning pose, she said, “Padangusthasana is an excellent asana to make your legs more flexible, stronger, and improve balance.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!